German Ice Hockey League - Ice hockey: Cologne Sharks extend contract with MacLeod

Forward Gregor MacLeod will continue to wear the jersey of the Cologne Sharks in the future. As the club from the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) announced on Christmas Day, the 25-year-old has extended his contract early by a further two years until 2026. MacLeod only moved to Cologne from league rivals Nuremberg Ice Tigers before this season.

"We're delighted that we've been able to tie Gregor to us early until 2026 and that he'll continue to play for us in the coming years," said Cologne's head coach Uwe Krupp. MacLeod has settled in with the Rhinelanders without any teething problems and has established himself as a key player. With 29 points in 25 games, he is currently Cologne's second-best scorer.

Sharks announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de