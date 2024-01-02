Report: A short winter trip to the Maritime Alps - Ice age

We've all fantasized with our mates about the scenarios that a true car fan could only wish for. Thundering up the Jebel Jais in a LaFerrari, hurtling up the curves of the Grossglockner in a Porsche 911 GT1 or perhaps chasing a Pagani Zonda - manually shifted, of course - over the hills of Bologna? How about a few tradition-laden laps in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS on the Monaco Grand Prix circuit, a Porsche 718 Spyder RS taking in the rally air on the Col de Turini or, in view of the icy December day, perhaps this very drive in the supposed off-road monster of the Porsche 911 Dakar, which gives you more safety and comfort?

I felt even worse than usual when I sent my alarm clock to sleep at 5.30 am in the huge bed of the opulent hotel in Nice. The watery monsoon shower did nothing to boost my energy levels, nor did the burnt espresso half an hour later in the empty lobby. The keys to the 911 GT3 and some tunnels that were as gloomy as they were high-speed proved to be significantly more effective until around 9 o'clock. The Automobile Club de Monaco is a place full of history, lots of prestige and incredible automobilia. Once we had joined up with other cars, the sports car-tested parking lot in front of the Automobile Club looked more spectacular than ever. From a Porsche 911 Dakar and a 911 GT3 RS to the unchanged grandiose 911 Turbo and a 911 T, the picture was as colorful as it was impressive. This diversity of the 911 family was more impressive than ever - supported by an early 911 with a Monaco license plate. In addition, a highly sought-after special - a special car - from Porsche but with a powerful engine directly behind its sports seats: a 718 Spyder RS. But its position on the wrong side of the rear axle didn't detract from the enjoyment - quite the opposite.

On the way to breakfast, the first thing that caught my eye was a large Louis Vuitton suitcase, which doubled as a decadent display case and obviously contained the Formula 1 trophy from the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix. One or two pain au chocolats later, it was time to do what was long overdue: off to the slopes - off to the Maritime Alps. My weapon of choice? Well, it had to be the 911 GT3 RS, because it's the only one with the aerodynamic magic wand called DRS. What is most impressive about a GT3 after just a few meters is its suitability for everyday use. It is simply unique how civilized the race track-ready vehicle feels as a Cup version on this completely normal road. The driving characteristics are far more impressive than the visual spectacle of the anything but reserved 911 GT3 RS would suggest. The only real drawback is the gearing and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which means revs are higher than would be optimal for long highway drives. Great for the 0 to 100 sprint, but not for driving on a really fast highway.

After shots on the racetrack and a visit to the Maybourne Riviera for more photos with the breathtaking view over Monaco harbor, it was time to do what these Porsches do best: be driven at the limit. I grabbed the keys to the only manual sports car in this group - a Porsche 911 Carrera T - which many claim is currently the cheapest and most exciting Carrera on the market, which it more than impressively confirmed on the equally intense and beautiful climb to the Col de T-urini.

Afterwards, I spent atmospheric moments with the shameless cornering predator called the GT4 RS and experienced first-hand the outrageously dominant, cruel intake noise level that the car offers - an assault on the eardrums that leaves a lasting impression depending on the revs. The breeze at the top of the infamous rally mountain was bitingly cold, even without the night of the long knives. There was snow on the ground and it was freezing cold - time for the Spyder RS. I waited for the right opportunity to expose my senses to an equally intense ride in a Spyder RS. A deserted Col de Turini with photographers on every corner and a radio informing me of traffic in the opposite direction seemed like the perfect scenario. Even if the wintry temperatures were too cold for the mid-engined Porsche with its Cup tires. Nevertheless, I set off, engaged the first gear of the PDK and shifted the gearshift to the left to ensure that I could conduct the orchestra on my own authority.

First gear: 1,000, 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and more. I'm not sure whether I was more nervous because of the moderate traction or the confidence in my own driving skills. It quickly went up even higher - much higher. 7,000, 8,000, and finally approaching the 9,000 mark. I pull the lever back, the second one is slammed in and then comes number three - down again - up again - again and again. As with the GT4 RS, the volume and sound are more than remarkable and with even less ear protection, both are pushed to new heights. But it's not about the roar per se - the texture and perception of what the engine is doing is so sawing that it doesn't talk to you, it howls, barks or screeches. You quickly learn to ignore the central rev counter in order to know when to change gear. Your mind merges with this magnificent driving machine and becomes part of this technically unique symbiosis.

It's not often that you get out of a car with so much adrenaline pumping, shivering not because of the cold outside temperature, but because of the concentration and excitement of what has just happened to you on the winding roads. The Spyder RS is one of those cars that thrills you and takes you away from the world. It shows the overpowering big-boy 911 that a mid-engine has its advantages. This sportiest of all 718s is something for professionals. I couldn't let the keys out of my hand. Not yet, because the addiction had taken hold of me. Back into the car - engine on and up again, down and up again. You would have had to pry the keys from my frozen fingers to stop me.

Eventually I gave up on the keys because I think the cold weather was starting to take its toll on my health. That said, it's easier to get into a 992 Turbo S than to try and put the Spyder RS's thin hat on for the first time. Heated seats and less noise were a more than welcome change in the Turbo S. The 911 Dakar was the only car I couldn't move on this short trip - and the Spyder RS was the only one to blame. So I hope to be able to drive it again soon. When I returned to the hotel in Nice much later, it was time to say goodbye to these unique 911s and the Spyder, because the 24-hour drive of dreams had come to an end. Probably the perfect way to celebrate six decades of the world's best sports car - with a model range more diverse and exciting than ever before.

