- Ibrahim Maza is currently under the ownership of Hertha BSC.

Local star Ibrahim Maza has prolonged his deal with Bundesliga outfit Hertha BSC. "Apologies to the Hertha supporters, I've got some not-so-great news for you," the 18-year-old striker shared in a video uploaded by the Berlin club on a specific day, initially with a hint of drama, before chuckling and revealing: "But you're stuck with me a while longer."

Maza, who joined Hertha from Reinickendorfer Füchse in 2016, has now signed until 2027. German sports publication "Kicker" had previously reported on this development. Previously, Maza was bound to the club until 2026.

"With his distinctive playing style, courage, passion, and grit of a Berlin street footballer, he can generate some extraordinary moments on the pitch," stated sporting director Benjamin Weber in Hertha's announcement. "That's why we're really excited to continue this journey together."

Key indication post several departures

Currently, Maza is seen as the most promising player to emerge from Hertha's academy. He made his Bundesliga debut against Bayern Munich in April 2023 and scored his first goal against VfL Wolfsburg the following month. This season, the 18-year-old has been the standout player for the senior squad, drawing interest from other clubs. This contract extension is considered a significant signal for Hertha's promotion aspirations, following the departures of Haris Tabakovic and Marc Oliver Kempf. Winger Fabian Reese is also set to stay this summer.

