IAEA: Access to reactor halls of Ukrainian Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant denied

In addition, access to some parts of the power plant's turbine halls is still restricted, Grossi explained. The IAEA is also waiting for the access to the reactor roofs planned for December 19, which "did not take place due to safety concerns". Grossi went on to explain that his team would continue to request access to the reactor halls where the reactor core and the spent fuel elements are located.

The Ukrainian Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The Russian army took control of the plant shortly after launching its attack on Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, the plant has come under fire several times and the power plant has also been cut off from the power supply several times.

Source: www.stern.de