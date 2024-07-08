"Bares for Rares" - "I would have taken you too": Saleswoman makes advances to Horst Lichter

A beautiful necklace brought Sabrina Marks from Ludwigshafen to "Bares für Rares". The 40-year-old integration force can easily imagine this jewelry at a wedding, "as a bridal necklace or as a bridal gift".

But first, host Horst Lichter wants to get to know his guest better and asks about profession, hobbies, and family status. She is divorced, Marks says, but is now in a relationship again, she adds. "Otherwise, I would have made a call," says Lichter, whose guests' happiness is clearly dear to him.

"Bares für Rares": The seller makes Horst Lichter blush

With the next sentence, the moderator hadn't counted on this: "I would have taken you too," flirts the 40-year-old. Horst Lichter feels noticeably flattered. "Stop it, You!", says the 62-year-old, who is starting to blush.

Wendela Horz confirms that the necklace brought along is a wedding jewelry. This is evident from the design of the necklace, which has two separate hearts that connect in the middle. This necklace was created in England during the Belle Époque, specifically between 1890 and 1910.

The seller wishes for 3000 Euro for the necklace. But that's not all: Horz appraises the gold value at only 500 to 600 Euro. While there is an added value for the beautiful design, the expert doesn't consider more than 1000 to 1200 Euro possible. Nevertheless, Marks is determined to try her luck in the dealer's room.

Indeed, the necklace does well there. Above all, Susanne Steiger is immediately in love and can hardly take her eyes off it. Marks promotes her object to her colleague. And this arouses the interest of one of the attendees: Fabian Kahl reveals that he is engaged and plans to marry. This surprises the other dealers – they had not known this before.

But Susanne Steiger doesn't want to make it easy for her colleague: She opens the bidding with a starting bid of 1000 Euro. Before Kahl himself enters the bidding, he asks his colleague to try on the necklace. The result convinces him: He throws his hat in the ring and bids 1100 Euro. Susanne Steiger urges him to bid higher, and in the end, the necklace changes hands for 1250 Euro.

Fabian Kahl is satisfied, he has secured his first wedding gift. "Thank goodness my girlfriend isn't watching the show."

