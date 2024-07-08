Supermodel - "I was eight": Cara Delevingne talks about her drug past

There were pictures that shocked her fans and alarmed her family. In early September 2022, paparazzi filmed Cara Delevingne at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, looking visibly confused and jittery, barely coherent. Many speculated that she was high based on the footage. Delevingne had just come from the Burning Man festival and likely hadn't yet realized that the viral videos of her would become a turning point in her life.

Cara Delevingne talks about her alcohol addiction

"It was a stupid decision to go straight from the festival to work. I should have waited one more day. But it would have still happened, there were many photos of me looking drunk", the model says now in an interview with the "Sunday Times". "Would I be sober now?", she also wonders. Since her rehab in 2022, Delevingne no longer drinks alcohol.

She now knows that alcohol and harder drugs were a means for her to cope with fame and her life. "I thought drugs and alcohol would help me get over it ... but they didn't, they made me sad and extremely depressed. I feel like I've regained my power and am not controlled by other things", she says today.

Marriage is not on her mind

The first time Delevingne drank alcohol was at her aunt's wedding in 2001. At the time, she was one of the flower girls. "That day I got drunk. I was eight, which is quite an insane age to get drunk", the now 31-year-old reveals.

In the interview with the newspaper, the Briton also talks about her relationship with friend Leah Mason, who goes by the stage name Minke and makes music. The topic of marriage has never held a significant place in Delevingne's life. "I think I belong to the type of homosexuals who are annoyed by marriage - why do we have to insert ourselves into this very old concept of a contract? I prefer the idea of a spiritual connection. For me, the relationship is the focus", she says.

