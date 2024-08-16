Bares for Rares - "I think you know him": paintings by famous TV personality auctioned

At first glance, an ordinary watercolor painting is what Jürgen Günder wants to sell on "Bares für Rares". The 68-year-old federal police officer from Ramsthal once received it from his uncle Erwin, who had acquired it through a winding path. So many names are involved in the story that Horst Lichter loses track. "I got off at Erwin," says the moderator.

He missed the most important name: Oskar. That is the pseudonym of the painter, who was born as Hans Bierbrauer. After World War II, Oskar made a name for himself as a caricaturist, as Colmar Schulte-Goltz explains. His political drawings in Berlin newspapers were so bold that they led to the expression "cheeky like Oskar".

"Bares für Rares": Oskar was the quick-draw artist on "Dalli Dalli"

"I think you know him too," says Schulte-Goltz to the astonished Lichter. And reveals the secret: Oskar became famous as a quick-draw artist in Hans Rosenthals popular TV show "Dalli Dalli" from 1971 onwards. "He was a media personality," the expert sums up.

Besides his activity as a caricaturist, Oskar also worked as a classical painter, and this painting was probably created around 1980 in Schleswig-Holstein. Günder would like to get 200 euros for the watercolor. Schulte-Goltz sees it similarly, estimating the value at 240 to 300 euros.

"I've brought a piece of ZDF television history with me," says the seller as he enters the dealer's room. However, only one of those present can still remember the quick-draw artist Oskar. Nevertheless, four out of the five dealers bid. The highest bid comes from Esther Ollick, who offers 180 euros. However, Jürgen Günder manages to negotiate his desired price of 200 euros. Satisfied, he drives home again.

