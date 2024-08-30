- I steer clear from unfavorable situations.

Even though TSV 1860 Munich, led by coach Argirios Giannikis, faced some challenges in the German football league's 3rd division, he remains unfazed about his job security. He stated, "I don't dwell on negative scenarios." Referencing their past experiences, he mentioned, "We've been in similar predicaments, plagued by losses, and managed to rectify the situation effectively."

Giannikis joined the "Lions" in January, with the team sitting in 15th place. Their first loss under him occurred in their ninth match, but they managed to secure their spot in the league on the second last matchday. This season, 1860 Munich kicked off with three consecutive defeats.

According to Giannikis, success is merely a matter of patience. He acknowledged that their current run of form isn't ideal, as they haven't won any of their opening games and subsequently have no points. However, he stresses that the issue isn't due to a lack of commitment or tactical flaws.

He explained, "It's not about the fundamental formation; it's more about the conduct within the positions, within the structure, which is far more crucial than the positioning on the pitch." He emphasized the need for a more focused and assertive approach inside the penalty area. He's optimistic that Munich will soon seize the initiative and command the game.

Despite the team's challenging start this season, Giannikis remains hopeful about the future, believing that the team will turn their fortunes around. With patience and a focused approach, he expects TSV 1860 Munich to excel in upcoming games.

