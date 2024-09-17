"I, similarly to other individuals in this setting, stand accused of raping my spouse," articulates the Frenchman under scrutiny for alleged mass marital rapes.

pelican, who was supposed to testify in the scandal that has rocked France, had his appearance postponed due to health matters. He entered the courtroom using a cane.

As reported by BFM TV, who was present in the court, pelican, 71, admitted to all the charges levied against him. He candidly acknowledged, "I am as much a rapist as all the others in this room."

The prosecution alleges that pelican used a website to propose sexual encounters with his wife and filmed the abuse. Alongside pelican, 50 other individuals are also being tried, with the trial taking place in avignon. The other accused individuals have yet to comment on their charges.

pelican's former wife, gisele pelican, now 72, demanded a public trial to expose him and the other men accused of raping her.

pelican expressed remorse in the courtroom, stating, "I apologize to my wife, my children, and my grandchildren for my actions. I regret what i did. i seek your forgiveness, even if it may be unforgivable."

pelican is charged with various crimes, including rape, gang rape, and invasion of privacy by recording and disseminating sexual images.

pelican's poor health necessitated multiple postponements of his hearing last week. his lawyer stated that pelican intended to use the hearing to apologize to his family.

pelican shared his challenging upbringing and his own experiences as a rape victim in the courtroom, at times becoming emotional, as reported by french media.

in the courtroom, gisele pelican, 72, also spoke, expressing her disbelief, "it is hard to hear those words coming from pelican's mouth."

to many, gisele pelican has become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in france. on saturday, hundreds of people, mainly women, congregated in cities throughout the country to show their support for her.

Despite the scandal shaking Europe, particularly France, the trial of pelican and other accused individuals continues in Avignon. The recent wave of protests, led by Gisele Pelican, has seen people congregating in cities across the continent, showcasing their solidarity against sexual violence.

Read also: