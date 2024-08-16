- I haven't been on vacation in 11 years.

The title of Marina Marx's (33) second album inevitably brings to mind the popular party game "Spin the Bottle": "Truth or Dare" is the name of the work that will be released on August 16. In an interview with the news agency spot on news, the native Baden-Württemberger reveals why she preferred "dare" when playing "Spin the Bottle" in her youth, what's important to her today, and where she'll be spending her first real vacation in eleven years.

How did the album title come about?

Marina Marx: When my songwriting team from Hamburg created the song "Truth or Dare", I knew right away that I wanted to name my album the same. Those three words just have a direct image - cheeky, short, and snappy.

If you were to play "Truth or Dare" today, what would you choose and why?

Marx: We're talking about Spin the Bottle, I always chose "dare" because I always hoped it would mean I could make out. Otherwise, I'm always for the truth, there's nothing worse than being lied to!

And who would you most like to play with?

Marx: Today, I'd most like to play with my girls and a bottle of wine. Back in the day, my school cliques and a mixed group were my top choice.

What can fans expect from your new album?

Marx: A mix of pop, rock, and country. My new Marina Marx sound, so to speak. It's a return to my roots. I grew up with country music and later fell in love with rock music. I wanted to incorporate that into the upcoming album. The songs are musically and lyrically very diverse. I think it's become a very exciting and daring album.

Which song on your new album is particularly close to your heart?

Marx: There are two. One is "Ready or Not" - a country number with very deep lyrics. It's about a man who missed his chance to propose to his great love, and his daughter who'd rather party with her friends than have coffee with her dad. Then there's my punk rock number "Fighter", a hymn to the girls out there - a bold but very honest number!

There's also a Bon Jovi homage, "It's My Life". Why did you choose that song?

Marx: My team and I thought it would be cool to do a German cover, and that's how "It's my life" came about. I love the old Bon Jovi songs, but of course, we wanted to do their biggest hit, and I think we've done a great job.

You were on tour with your colleague Kerstin Ott last winter. What's one memory that stands out?

Marx: Standing on stage with Kerstin and singing "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner. That was amazing, and as a huge Tina fan, I'm very grateful for that moment!

Could there be a repeat performance?

Marx: Nothing's planned at the moment, but who knows? I'd be up for it. Right now, I'm planning my own concert in Laupheim - my hometown, which will take place in January. You can finally see Marina with a band on stage again. I'm planning a great show with my own songs, a few covers, and I'll bring out the showgirl in me. Stay tuned!

What else is on your calendar for this year?

Marx: I'm really looking forward to my album release and all the live gigs and TV shows I have coming up this year. And I'm also looking forward to a week's vacation at the end of August. I haven't been away for more than four days since 2013, and I'm really craving Italy and the sea.

Have you ever been influenced by any music scenes or movements?

Marx: Absolutely, growing up in Hamburg, I was deeply influenced by the 'The Beat scene'. It's a subculture that emphasizes individuality, creativity, and freedom, which resonates with me deeply and has greatly shaped my music.

If you were to collaborate with any artist or band from that era, who would it be?

Marx: That's a tough one, but if I had to choose, it would be The Beatles. Their music is timeless and their impact on the music industry is unparalleled. It would be an honor to collaborate with such legends and learn from their craft.

