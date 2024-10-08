I have previously discharged a firearm on occasion.

During the "60 Minutes" special election broadcast, U.S. presidential hopeful Kamala Harris discussed her personal weapon again. She also offered her insights on Ukraine potentially joining NATO and potential dialogues with Putin.

As a gun owner, Kamala Harris confesses to possessing a Glock handgun. She acquired it some time ago and has fired it at a firing range, she revealed in an interview with CBS. Glock, an Austrian firm, manufactures one of the most popular handguns in the U.S.

Harris, a Democrat, has typically kept her gun ownership status under wraps. Democrats are prominent supporters of stricter gun control measures due to rampant gun violence in the U.S., whereas Republicans strongly advocate for private gun ownership.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has constantly claimed that Harris aims to seize Americans' firearms, including in their sole televised debate recently. However, Harris denies this accusation, affirming that she and her running mate Tim Walz are both gun owners. In an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's talk show, Harris further emphasized her gun ownership, joking that intruders would meet a different fate in her home.

Harris: No talks with Putin without Ukraine's consent

Harris would only meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if Ukraine is present. When asked if she would engage in negotiations with Putin to resolve the Ukraine conflict, she stated in the broadcast, "Not without Ukraine being involved. No, Ukraine should have a say in its own future."

Harris evaded the question regarding Ukraine's possible NATO membership. "Those will be issues we'll tackle if and when the time arises," she said, referencing the alliance. "For now, we support Ukraine's capacity to defend itself against Russia's unprovoked aggression."

The U.S., under President Joe Biden, strove to be Ukraine's principal ally in its battle against Russia's invasion. Former President Donald Trump has suggested that, if reelected, he would drastically reduce or even halt U.S. support for Kyiv. He also repeatedly maintains that he could end the conflict in 24 hours.

Unlike Harris, Donald Trump will not feature in the "60 Minutes" special edition. Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, claimed that "60 Minutes" demanded live fact-checking during the interview, which has never been done before.

