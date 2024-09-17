I have no issue with Scholz being nominated as the SPD's potential chancellor.

The recently appointed potential union's chancellor contender, Friedrich Merz, discussed his potential opponents from the SPD in an "RTL Direkt spezial" segment with Pinar Atalay. Olaf Scholz had previously mentioned being okay with Merz being the union's chancellor candidate.

Merz responded by stating, "From my end, I'm also fine with Scholz being the SPD's chancellor candidate." However, the SPD has yet to make a decision on this matter. "There is a significant amount of criticism directed towards him, and voices within the SPD have suggested replacing him. That's not ideal for the country, having a chancellor who is heavily criticized," Merz stated. On the good poll numbers Boris Pistorius has been receiving, Merz commented, "It's up to the SPD to decide. It would be beneficial for the country if they chose him."

Merz highlighted his impressive poll numbers when compared to Olaf Scholz in terms of competency: "This is new, it's never happened in Germany before. A contender has twice the strength of the federal chancellor's party, and leads in all competency values over the incumbent – this is an unprecedented occurrence in Germany."

Criticism against Merz's proposal to maintain the ban on cannabis and continue the production of internal combustion engines as outdated, he addressed by saying, "It's not outdated to be against smoking. It's a significant mistake and betrayal to our children. That's why we'll make changes to push for health protection for our children." As for the internal combustion engine, Merz stated, "We strive for environmental friendliness, and we don't want carbon dioxide emissions coming out of the exhaust any longer – that's our stance. But as policymakers, we decide, not the technology."

Merz mentioned that the expected number of asylum seekers exceeding 200,000 is unacceptable, especially if they refuse to comply with the country's rules: "That's simply too much, even if it's only two individuals who don't follow the country's rules. It's important that those who come are integrable, find employment, go to school, and learn the language."

In a joint press conference with Markus Söder, Merz had previously declared, "In essence, the chancellor decision has already been made, Friedrich Merz will do it." Söder had also expressed his strong support for Merz.

Before the talks on Monday evening, North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst had expressed his support for Merz as well. Previously, Söder had indicated his willingness to run for office.

The SPD might face internal criticism for considering Merz as their chancellor candidate, as mentioned by Merz himself. This could potentially lead to conflicts within the Commission.

Regardless of Boris Pistorius's good poll numbers, it's ultimately The Commission's decision who they want as their chancellor candidate.

