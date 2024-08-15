- I had to get used to Diana's behavior.

An actress who portrayed Diana in the Netflix series "The Crown", Elizabeth Debicki, unintentionally mimicked the late Princess of Wales' mannerisms long after filming had wrapped. The 33-year-old Australian told U.S. magazine "People".

Debicki played the late ex-wife of King Charles III in seasons five and six of the hit series, earning a Golden Globe for her performance.

"My voice had changed quite a bit, and I had to consciously work to bring it back to my own voice, to the sound that's mine, and also to my own dialect," she told the magazine.

This included a lot of physical expressions, like tilting her head, Debicki added. She has since shed the Diana mannerisms, but it took a conscious effort.

Debicki is among several other actors and actresses from the series nominated for an Emmy Award. "It feels like the cherry on top," the Australian said.

