I found my initial experience with a three-person encounter quite satisfactory!

As the last day in Thailand approaches, all the single contestants are trying their best to leave a lasting impression before heading back home. Stella, once again, is opening up her heart and her private journal. One listener is turning quite flushed.

In a group conversation with the Bachelorette, the two frontrunners Ferry and Martin are faced with a tough decision. When Stella brings up the topic of Luna and the subsequent argument, Martin chooses to stay silent. Ferry, on the other hand, admits to being "involved" and letting it all out in the boys' room. Stella acknowledges Ferry's confession with a pained smile. Martin, by playing innocent, earns a small reward.

The large, controversial character with his polarizing attitude gets some private time with the Bachelorette. Martin uses this moment to express his feelings during their shared bath: "Something was stirring inside me," he chuckles. Stella also feels a forge of butterflies when Martin is nearby. "Waking up, having breakfast, working out... I could imagine doing that with you," Martin whispers in the Bachelorette's ear. Stella's eyes sparkle like stars in the night sky.

"Don't get your hopes up too soon!"

Back at the villa, Martin doesn't receive as many positive reactions for his boasting. While the competition isn't openly protesting, no one is particularly thrilled for the proud favorite. After a passable mini-golf group date, Stella chooses to spend some time with the quieter Devin. He is beyond excited for his one-on-one date and bids farewell with the words: "Off to the honeymoon!" Ferry, the hobbyist rapper, doesn't find this funny and responds with a raised voice: "Don't get your hopes up too soon!" The competition in Thailand is well underway.

Ako and Erik are also hoping to be in the spotlight, but Stella has already made up her mind, even if she doesn't see it that way. During a picnic on a lush green field, Stella and Devin grow closer. After some passionate kissing, the Bachelorette shares some intimate details from her private journal. Devin seems a bit overwhelmed as Stella goes full throttle: "I really enjoyed my first threesome!" she admits without hesitation. Whether it's with two women, two men, or a couple, if Stella is up for it, then it's a go.

Sorting out thoughts and clearing doubts

Before the final rose ceremony in Thailand, the contestants party one last time. Around the villa pool, with loud music and plenty of drinks, some conversations aim to help clear doubts and sort out thoughts. Tattooed Jan gets his chance, while Martin's brief pause ("I'm afraid I might get hurt") causes some uncertainty. The Bachelorette even sheds a few tears in her interview.

But by the time of decision, Stella has gathered her composure. "I have to say goodbye to half of you today," she tells the visibly shocked candidates. Soon after, the first roses are handed out. Devin, Leila, and Martin receive roses. The tension is almost unbearable. Stella has only one rose left. But in front of her, five eager singles are waiting with anticipation. Emma, Ferry, Jan, Ako, and Erik: Who will receive the last rose in Thailand? And fade out. Sigh...

