- I express significant concern over the escalating influence of the AfD.

In the face of uncertain times with shifting dynamics, unregulated migration, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict: these are the factors that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) believes have boosted the AfD's influence, notably in eastern Germany. Scholz expresses concern over the AfD's success in the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony, surpassing 30%, stating, "This deeply saddens me."

"The rise of populism to such an extent isn't a positive development. Now, we all need to figure out our collective response."

Scholz acknowledges that the substantial economic and social transitions leave many individuals unsettled. He includes the shift to decrease emissions of harmful greenhouse gases as a case in point, emphasizing, "We need to demonstrate through our actions that we can manage this transition well." The federal government should also show control over irregular migration, according to him. "I'm working on it."

As for the Ukraine conflict, Scholz is not willing to alter his stance. He aims to maintain providing Ukraine with military aid while keeping a restrained approach. "That's a topic we need to discuss. But I also believe it's about being honest. And I can confirm: I'll adhere to my cautious approach, but an approach that supports."

Devastating SPD results

The SPD secured 7.3% and 6.1% in Saxony and Thuringia during Sunday's voting, marking their worst performance since 1990. The outcome in Thuringia even sets a record for the worst in any state election.

Scholz's public appearance at the citizen dialogue was the first time he addressed the election results. On Monday, Scholz initially only issued a written statement, referring to the results as "disappointing." Concurrently, he expressed gratitude that the forecasts predicting the SPD to drop below the 5% threshold did not materialize.

During the citizen dialogue, Scholz merely commented on the SPD's results, "I would have appreciated better outcomes for the campaigners in Saxony and Thuringia. 'There was potential for more, as they truly put in the effort. Yet, we must acknowledge it."

The SPD, being Germany's center-left party, is deeply affected by the election results. Despite the hard work of their campaigners in Saxony and Thuringia, they only secured 7.3% and 6.1% respectively, leading to disappointing outcomes.

Recognizing the impact of the SPD's poor performance in the state elections, Chancellor Scholz (SPD) emphasizes the need for unity among political parties to address the challenges of the current times.

