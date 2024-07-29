- "I can still do it" - Kerber postpones career end

Angelique Kerber appeared moved like rarely before after advancing to the round of 16 at the Olympic Games in Paris. Her lips seemed to tremble slightly as she once again postponed the end of her glittering tennis career and faced the media for an emotional appearance. With impressive determination and a 6:4, 3:6, 6:4 victory in the midday heat against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian, the 36-year-old also mastered her second Olympic task in France. She continues her farewell tour against Canada's Leylah Fernandez with a chance to reach the quarterfinals.

"This is why I came back. For this atmosphere. For these emotions. I can still do this," said Kerber, who made her comeback at the start of the season after her maternity break. The victory felt like a "release."

Two days after her brilliant Olympic debut against former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka, the match against Cristian was a rollercoaster. There were moments when it seemed like it could be the last singles match of Kerber's career. And there were moments when her famous defensive skills and fighting qualities came to the fore, ultimately securing her the win.

"Oh, how beautiful"

Overwhelmed, Kerber clutched her heart after converting the third match point after 2:16 hours. She dropped her racket in the red sand, briefly knelt, and celebrated as if it were more than just a second-round victory. "Oh, how beautiful" chants echoed from the stands.

The cheers during the last changeover in the hard-fought third set, with some German fans chanting "Angie" and others responding with "Kerber," gave the three-time Grand Slam champion an extra boost.

"I must say, without these emotions or this atmosphere, who knows, it might have turned out differently. But it actually gave me that extra two, three, or maybe even ten percent of motivation," said the left-hander. She couldn't explain how she reached the drop shot in the penultimate rally.

Career end? "The decision is pending"

Unlike her strong and surprising win against Osaka, which she celebrated on the biggest court, the 2016 silver medalist had to play in a back corner of the French Open complex this time. After an even start, Cristian made more mistakes, helping Kerber to the first set win. Kerber lost her way a bit in the second set but held up under pressure on court 14.

Alexander Zverev had previously joked that Kerber wouldn't stop now and was playing too well. But Kerber retorted, "The decision is pending. I know I can still play incredibly well, but at some point, you have to make the decision. It's incredibly difficult for me, and I struggle with the emotions every day. I'm trying to stay tough."

