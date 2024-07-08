Hyundai Inster - an electric car from just 23,000 euros

Electro cars under 25,000 Euro are still quite rare. After Citroen, Dacia and Renault, Hyundai is the next one to offer something in this segment. But what does the Hyundai Inster bring for the money?

Hyundai will bring a small electric vehicle priced around 23,000 Euro to Germany at the end of the year. The 3.83 meter long electric car is called Inster and positions itself price-wise against Dacia Spring and Citroen C3, as well as the upcoming basic version of the Renault 5.

The Inster doesn't look cheap at first sight. Reminiscent of the first Fiat Panda and Suzuki Ignis, the successful mix of sharp edges and rounded corners creates a unique appearance. The round headlights, however, remind one of a Jeep. The design package fits well. The long wheelbase (2.58 meters) pushes the axles outwards, indicating that the seating space of the four-seater is good for its class. The ample natural light through the large glass roof adds to the spacious feeling.

Attractive material selection, practical talents

The first test drive left a good impression, at least with the displayed high-end equipment version. Nothing looked cheap. For example, the armrest in the middle of the dashboard offers space for a charging plate and other items. Additionally, there is a closed glove box.

The steering wheel is familiar from the Hyundai Ioniq5. In addition to two 10-inch displays, there are also switches and buttons on board, allowing digital and analogue elements to complement each other.

The practical talents of the four-seater showcase vehicle were also put on display: The rear passengers take individual seats, headroom and elbow room are sufficient. The rear seats can be moved longitudinally by up to 16 centimeters.

The trunk volume varies depending on the seating position between 238 and 351 liters, and with the rear seats folded down, it extends to 1059 liters. By folding down the passenger seat, objects up to 2.20 meters long can be accommodated.

High-end equipment version above 27,000 Euro

One thing must be clear: The displayed model, which is likely to be available for around 27,000 Euro, is not the base version. The adjustable rear seats, glass roof, sunroof, ambient lighting, heated front seats, or the smartphone charging plate are not standard features. Neither is the attractive 17-inch alloy wheels. However, even the base model with 15-inch steel rims should not evoke too frugal feelings. Standard features include electric window regulators and mirrors, a folding rear bench seat, navigation with route planning, rearview camera, and climate control.

Hyundai offers the Inster in the base version with a 42-kWh battery, which should provide a range of around 300 kilometers. As an alternative, a 49 kWh large battery is available, offering up to 350 kilometers. According to WLTP consumption, Hyundai rates both versions at 15.3 kWh. The smaller battery is coupled to a 97 PS electric motor, while the larger one comes with a 115-PS motor. The drive is always to the front wheels. One-Pedal-Driving with 3 regeneration levels is possible. A 11-kW onboard charger is always on board, and the Inster can draw up to 85 kW of power from a fast charging station. The charging cable is located at the front, making the compact car a nose-loader. A heating pump is available as an option.

## Cross-Version follows in 2025

What's next? In the middle of 2025, a Cross-Version of the little Streamer is following. However, it only features SUV-style elements, such as plastic cladding on the bumper.

By the way: The new one is not based on the Hyundai Ioniq Electric platform, but is an electric variant of the Casper model, which has been available in Korea since 2021 with a combustion engine. The name Inster is a combination of the English words "intimate" and "innovative".

