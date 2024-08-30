Hyundai i30 Wagon 1.5 Turbo-Gasoline Dynamic Line Edition - Suitable for Aging Individuals

New Look for the 2025 i30

The i30's 2025 revision involves an aesthetic and technical revamp, yet the model's age remains apparent. Nevertheless, the station wagon version, specifically the one equipped with the 103 kW/140 PS mild hybrid petrol engine and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, remains a delightful and sought-after daily driver for many. However, the top-tier N Line model we tested takes its sporty approach a bit too far.

First Glances

If you're after an i30, the N Line is the way to go. This version exudes an impressive visual appeal with its high-gloss black add-ons, darkened headlights and windows, and dynamic 18-inch wheels with sporty Michelin tires. The allure continues into the cabin with velour seats adorned with red decorative stitching and a sports-style leather steering wheel. The cockpit display has expanded from 7 to 10.3 inches, featuring glossy black surfaces, pseudo-chrome trim, a prominent 10.3-inch touchscreen, and a conventional climate control panel. While it may appear somewhat outdated, it's user-friendly. Bonus points for the i30's now OTA-compatible navigation, improved cyclist collision avoidance system, and sophisticated adaptive cruise control that adjusts for curves and speed limits.

On the Road

The 1.5-liter petrol engine, equipped with injection and turbo technology, alongside 48-volt hybrid technology, delivers a smooth ride and ample power with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Despite the 140PS power output, enhanced by E-Boost, it doesn't quite pack the punch you might expect in this performance bracket. The N Line doesn't feature a lower suspension, and we found the chassis to be a touch too rigid. Combined with the optional sports seat and the more rigid steering in sport mode, it might feel more exhilarating on the Nordschleife than on your daily commute to the hardware store. But the i30 remains steady, thanks to the sail function, resulting in a manageable fuel consumption of 6.7 liters.

The Price Tag

The entry-level i30 offers ample space and several technical improvements, justifying its base price of 28,600 euros for the 74 kW/100 PS petrol engine. However, it's as an N Line with the more powerful petrol engine and DCT that the i30 truly shines, pushing the cost over 35,000 euros.

The Competition

There's still a decent selection of compact station wagons with combustion engines in the market. The i30's main rival remains the Golf Variant, along with its mechanical brethren, the Skoda Octavia and Seat Leon ST. The Ford Focus Turnier is another staple in this category, now matching its competition with mild hybrid petrol engines. The Peugeot 308 SW and Opel Astra Kombi from Stellantis are another couple of vehicles incorporating mild hybrid petrol engines. All of these stellar options are competitively priced against the i30.

The Verdict

The aging Hyundai i30 may be showing its years, but its advantages, generous boot space, current technical equipment, and commendable price-to-performance ratio make it a compelling alternative in the compact segment.

Five-Door Compact Station Wagon* Length: 4.59 meters, Width: 1.8 meters, Height: 1.48 meters, Wheelbase: 2.65 meters, Boot volume: 602 - 1,650 liters* 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine with four cylinders; 103 kW/140 PS, maximum torque: 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm, Front-wheel drive, Seven-speed dual-clutch transmission* 0-100 km/h: 9.9 s, Vmax: 197 km/h* WLTP combined fuel consumption: 5.7 - 6.4 liters/100 kilometers, CO2 emissions: 129-145g/km, Emission standard: Euro 6d* Price: from 31,990 Euro



