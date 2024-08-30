Hyundai i30 Combi 1.5 T-GDI N Line: Suitable for Drivers of Advanced Age

Hyundai has refreshed the i30 once again for its 2025 model, maintaining a subtle change. With its ample trunk space, contemporary tech features, and reasonable price-value balance, it continues to be a compelling option in the compact car segment.

The i30 series, now over seven years old, has undergone another visual and technical makeover for the 2025 model. Particularly in the wagon variant with the 103 kW/140 PS mild hybrid gasoline engine and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, it continues to be an enjoyable and desired daily driver in many ways. However, the top-tier N Line we tested went a tad too hard on the sporty firmness.

First Impressions

If you're opting for an i30, go for the N Line. This model certainly leaves an impression visually. Add-on parts in high-gloss black, darkened headlights and windows, and sharper 18-inch wheels with sporty Michelin tires create a value that translates to the interior with velour leather seats featuring red accent stitching and a sports leather steering wheel. The larger 10.3-inch cockpit display is also included. Although it sports black glossy surfaces, pseudo-chrome trim, and a 10.3-inch freestanding touchscreen and conventional climate control panel, it looks a bit outdated. However, it's easy to navigate. At least: The i30's navigation is now OTA-capable, the collision avoidance system now acknowledges cyclists, and the adaptive cruise control adjusts to curves and speed limits.

On the Road

The 1.5-liter gasoline engine is strengthened by injection, turbo technology, and 48-volt hybrid technology. With the smooth 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the i30 delivers comfort and adequate power. However, the 140 PS, despite E-Boost, doesn't quite manage the pep and alertness that one would expect in this performance class. Despite missing a lowering, we found the suspension needlessly harsh. Combined with the obligatory sports seat, which grasps the love handles, and the tighter steering in sport mode, a detour to the Nordschleife to liven up a hardware store run might have seemed appealing. We remained disciplined, which also resulted in a moderately low, but not necessarily minimal, fuel consumption of 6.7 liters due to the sailing function.

The Costs

The i30 boasts ample space and numerous technical advancements, which also justifies its starting price of 28,600 euros for the 74 kW/100 PS gasoline engine. But it's only as an N Line with the more powerful gasoline engine and DCT that the i30 truly shines, pushing the price above 35,000 euros.

The Competitors

There are still several compact station wagons with internal combustion engines. The i30's main rival remains the Golf Variant, which Volkswagen also offers via its technical siblings, the Skoda Octavia or Seat Leon ST. Another staple is the Ford Focus Tourneo. All of them also feature mild hybrid gasoline engines. This also applies to the Stellantis models Peugeot 308 SW and Opel Astra Kombi. Compared to these competitors, the i30 is quite affordable.

In Conclusion

The Hyundai i30 exhibits its age, though the latest model update can't entirely conceal it. But it doesn't need to, because with its qualities, ample trunk space, contemporary tech equipment, and reasonable price-value balance, it remains a appealing alternative in the compact car segment.

Compact Estate with Five Doors* Length: 4.59 meters, Width: 1.8 meters, Height: 1.48 meters, Wheelbase: 2.65 meters, Boot Volume: 602 - 1,650 liters* 1.5-liter Turbocharged Gasoline Engine with four cylinders; 103 kW/140 PS, Maximum Torque: 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm, Front-wheel Drive, Seven-speed Dual-clutch Transmission* 0-100 km/h: 9.9 s, Vmax: 197 km/h* WLTP Combined Fuel Consumption: 5.7 - 6.4 l/100 km, CO2 Emissions: 129-145 g/km, Emission Standard: Euro 6d* Price: Starting from 31,990 Euro

