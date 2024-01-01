Ticket purchase - HVV says goodbye to cash on buses

From the New Year, buying tickets with cash on Hamburg buses will be history. Passengers will then only be able to pay digitally via an app or with a rechargeable prepaid card, as announced by the Hamburg Transport Association (HVV). The prepaid card has been available at ticket machines and points of sale such as kiosks, petrol stations and supermarkets since the summer. "The HVV Prepaid Card is a digital means of payment that does not require the internet, a computer, tablet or smartphone," says the HVV. It can also be used to buy tickets at ticket machines.

Hamburg is following the example of many other cities in Germany and abroad. "It has long been standard in other European countries; in Sweden, for example, e-tickets are the norm and when boarding the bus, the electronic ticket on the cell phone - or the prepaid card - is simply held up to a scanner," the HVV had argued. "In Germany, too, cities such as Mainz and Berlin have already completely abolished cash on their buses."

Because passengers no longer have to spend time searching for the right change, the HVV hopes that the switch to cashless payment will reduce the time buses spend waiting at bus stops. For the drivers, safety is increased because they no longer have to keep an eye on cash stocks. The prepaid card is also more hygienic than cash.

Source: www.stern.de