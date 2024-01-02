Steffi Graf - Husband Andre Agassi shares romantic picture

Former tennis ace Steffi Graf (54) is considered to be extremely protective of her privacy. For example, the "Countess" does not have an Instagram account and generally feels little need for publicity. "I simply feel more comfortable in my private life - and concentrate on what is important to me," explained Graf in an interview with German magazine Vogue in 2022.

Andre Agassi posts romantic couple photo

However, Graf's long-time husband Andre Agassi (53) has now taken the turn of the year as an opportunity to share a romantic picture of the couple with his more than 460,000 followers on his official Instagram account. In the photo, the two Wimbledon winners are smiling into the camera, embracing tightly. "With love 2024," the former world number one wrote with the endearing snapshot. It has received over 180,000 likes since New Year's Day. Professional player Eugenie Bouchard (29) commented: "Best tennis couple ever. I miss you!", followed by a heart emoji.

A marriage without headlines

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi tied the knot on October 22, 2001 in Agassi's hometown of Las Vegas, after the US-American said he had had a soft spot for the German top player for years. Their children Jaden Gil (22) and Jaz Elle Agassi (20) are the result of their marriage. Agassi and Graf, who live in Las Vegas, keep their private life out of the public eye with few exceptions and lead a marriage without scandals or headlines.

