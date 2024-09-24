Hurricane-strength Tropical Storm John initiates alarming flood warnings following its impact on Mexico.

John slammed into the shore with consistently strong winds of 120 mph (193 kph), marking its landfall around 9:15 p.m. local time south-southwest of Marquelia in Guerrero state, as per the National Hurricane Center's report.

Since then, the storm has decreased to a tropical depression, with a gradual northwestward trajectory towards Acapulco in Oaxaca state. Due to its sluggish pace and contact with nearby hills, there's a strong likelihood of "unprecedented downpours both along the coastline and inland," according to the same source.

On the previous day, the storm's peak winds stood at 35 mph (56 kph), but it experienced two pronounced enhancements within a 24-hour period, significantly escalating its pace.

There's a possibility that the storm will resurface over the ocean, potentially strengthening as its center sweeps close to Mexico's southern coast. Regardless of its capricious motion, John will maintain a steady output of heavy rainfall and potentially perilous flash flooding along southern Mexico for the upcoming days.

Oaxaca's government reportedly evacuated 3,000 people and established 80 shelters, while classes were called off in various coastal zones on Tuesday, as per Associated Press.

Businesses in Puerto Escondido, a popular tourist spot in the state's south, have shut down following the suspension of activities on the main beach areas due to official orders.

Ana Aldai, an employee working at a nearby restaurant, voiced her concerns to AP due to the sudden notification, stating, "There wasn't enough time to make necessary purchases."

Mexico's government has updated the hurricane warning for zones east of Acapulco to Lagunas de Chacahua, changing it to a tropical storm warning. All previous hurricane warnings have ceased.

Predicted precipitation ranges from 6 to 12 inches, with potential isolated totals of up to 15 inches across coastal areas in Chiapas. Anticipated accumulation ranges from 10 to 20 inches, with localized maxima approaching 30 inches, in areas along and near the Oaxaca coast to southeast Guerrero, through Thursday. These downpours may trigger severe flash flooding and trigger mudslides along the rugged terrain.

Given the weather conditions, it's essential to stay indoors and avoid non-essential outdoor activities. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding to southern Mexico.

