Hurricane-strength Tropical Storm John initiates alarming flood warnings following its impact on Mexico.

Hurricane John intensified into a powerful Category 3 storm on Monday evening, striking Mexico's southern coast, issuing alerts for dangerous floods and landslides with potentially lethal consequences.

Amidst the approach of Hurricane John, a ravaged edifice stands out at Cangrejo beach, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, on September 23, 2024.

John slammed into the shore with consistently strong winds of 120 mph (193 kph), marking its landfall around 9:15 p.m. local time south-southwest of Marquelia in Guerrero state, as per the National Hurricane Center's report.

Since then, the storm has decreased to a tropical depression, with a gradual northwestward trajectory towards Acapulco in Oaxaca state. Due to its sluggish pace and contact with nearby hills, there's a strong likelihood of "unprecedented downpours both along the coastline and inland," according to the same source.

On the previous day, the storm's peak winds stood at 35 mph (56 kph), but it experienced two pronounced enhancements within a 24-hour period, significantly escalating its pace.

There's a possibility that the storm will resurface over the ocean, potentially strengthening as its center sweeps close to Mexico's southern coast. Regardless of its capricious motion, John will maintain a steady output of heavy rainfall and potentially perilous flash flooding along southern Mexico for the upcoming days.

Oaxaca's government reportedly evacuated 3,000 people and established 80 shelters, while classes were called off in various coastal zones on Tuesday, as per Associated Press.

Angling pioneers land their vessels before the arrival of Hurricane John in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca State, Mexico, on September 23, 2024.

Businesses in Puerto Escondido, a popular tourist spot in the state's south, have shut down following the suspension of activities on the main beach areas due to official orders.

Ana Aldai, an employee working at a nearby restaurant, voiced her concerns to AP due to the sudden notification, stating, "There wasn't enough time to make necessary purchases."

Mexico's government has updated the hurricane warning for zones east of Acapulco to Lagunas de Chacahua, changing it to a tropical storm warning. All previous hurricane warnings have ceased.

Predicted precipitation ranges from 6 to 12 inches, with potential isolated totals of up to 15 inches across coastal areas in Chiapas. Anticipated accumulation ranges from 10 to 20 inches, with localized maxima approaching 30 inches, in areas along and near the Oaxaca coast to southeast Guerrero, through Thursday. These downpours may trigger severe flash flooding and trigger mudslides along the rugged terrain.

The Port of Salina Cruz is observed shutting down in advance of Hurricane John's arrival in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca State, Mexico, on September 23, 2024.

Given the weather conditions, it's essential to stay indoors and avoid non-essential outdoor activities. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding to southern Mexico.

