- Hurricane Ernesto is heading for Bermuda

Hurricane "Ernesto" is approaching Bermuda in the North Atlantic and is gaining strength. The storm was upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane on Thursday evening (local time), as reported by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm's center is expected to pass over or near the island group on Saturday and continue to intensify. "Ernesto" has already sustained wind speeds of around 155 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rainfall is expected to hit the British Overseas Territory on Friday. The NHC warned of flooding. The U.S. East Coast is not expected to be directly hit by "Ernesto", but beachgoers should expect high waves and strong currents and follow the instructions of local lifeguards.

Power outages in Puerto Rico

The tropical storm had become a hurricane near the Caribbean U.S. territory of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, causing widespread power outages. Local media reported heavy rain, flooding, and fallen trees. The Virgin Islands also felt the effects of the storm.

Climate change increases the likelihood of strong storms. Due to particularly warm ocean waters and the expected onset of "La Niña", a phase of cooler water in the Pacific, the U.S. weather agency NOAA had warned of a likely particularly strong hurricane season in the Atlantic this year. This season begins in June and lasts half a year. As early as July, "Beryl" had formed, the earliest ever recorded Category 5 hurricane in a season.

