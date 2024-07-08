Skip to content
Hurricane "Beryl" reaches US coast

Beryl" left a long trail of devastation in its path through the Caribbean. Now it has arrived on the US coast.

The hurricane has gained strength off Texas
Whirlwind - Hurricane "Beryl" reaches US coast

Hurricane "Beryl" reached the US coast. The hurricane made landfall early this morning (local time) near the Texas community of Matagorda, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Meteorologists warned of life-threatening flooding from storm surges along the coast.

"Beryl" had weakened into a tropical storm over the sea initially, but was upgraded back to a Category 1 hurricane just before making landfall in Texas - with wind speeds around 120 kilometers per hour.

In the threatened areas along the Texas coast, some residents and shopkeepers reportedly covered their windows with plywood based on media reports. However, many people apparently did not heed the calls of authorities to evacuate. Vice Governor Dan Patrick declared a state of emergency in 121 counties. In the Refugio District, where about 7000 people live, an evacuation was ordered.

"Beryl" is expected to move north-east inland according to forecasts and pass over East Texas and Arkansas by late Monday and Tuesday.

The storm's impact was not limited to the USA, as Venezuela and Mexico also braced for potential weather-related challenges. Flooding was a significant concern in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada in the Caribbean, as heavy rains and strong winds from passing hurricanes pose a threat to their vulnerable coastal communities. The Climate Change and International Organization (CCIO) has urged all Caribbean nations to strengthen their disaster response measures.

Hurricane warnings were also issued for Jamaica and other nearby islands in the Caribbean Sea, as "Darby," the second named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season, was predicted to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane. The USA, in response, has doubled its disaster relief funding for the region and is sending emergency response teams to help prepare the affected countries.

