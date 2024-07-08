Whirlwind - Hurricane "Beryl" reaches the US coast

Hurricane "Beryl" reached the US coast early this morning (local time) near Matagorda, Texas, with wind speeds of nearly 130 miles per hour, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Meteorologists warned of life-threatening flooding from storm surges along the coast. Matagorda is about 130 kilometers southwest of Houston, a million-resident city.

Approximately 270,000 households were without power in the affected region, according to the website "Poweroutage.us." Hurricane "Beryl" had weakened into a tropical storm over the sea but was upgraded back to a Category 1 hurricane with winds around 120 miles per hour just before making landfall in Texas.

Preparing for the Storm

In the threatened areas along the Texas coast, some residents and business owners reportedly covered their windows with plywood. However, many people did not heed the authorities' calls to evacuate. Vice Governor Dan Patrick declared a state of emergency in 121 counties. In Refugio County, where about 7,000 people live, an evacuation was ordered.

Hurricane "Beryl" is expected to weaken over land and move north-eastward inland. It is forecasted to pass over East Texas and Arkansas by late Monday and Tuesday.

The Outer Bands Already Causing Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, and Rough Seas

Local media reported that the outer bands of the storm were already causing heavy rain, strong winds, and stormy seas in parts of the state. According to the NHC, flooding and flooding are expected in the upper Texas coast and the Houston area. The authorities warned of possible tornados in the upper Texas coast and the Houston metropolitan area.

Storm Damage in Mexico and Devastation in the Caribbean

"Beryl" uprooted trees and overturned traffic signs in Mexico. In the popular tourist region between Tulum and Cancun, power outages were reported.

At least 11 people have died in the Caribbean, including three in Venezuela. The governments of Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported that more than 90% of the houses were damaged or destroyed. Jamaica also experienced significant damage and widespread power outages.

Climate Change Fuels Strong Storms like "Beryl"

Never before in the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins in June and lasts for six months, had such a powerful storm struck so early. Warmer ocean water due to climate change increases the likelihood of strong hurricanes.

The intensity of a hurricane is measured using a scale developed by meteorologists Herbert Saffir and Robert Simpson: A Category 1 hurricane reaches winds of up to 153 miles per hour. Category 2 winds range from 157 to 177 miles per hour, Category 3 from 178 to 208 miles per hour, and Category 4 from 209 to 251 miles per hour.

Devastating damages threaten with a Category 5 Hurricane rotating at wind speeds exceeding 251 Kilometers per Hour. Tropical cyclones usually gain strength during their journey over the sea. However, they quickly lose power over land due to the lack of supply of warm moisture-laden air masses.

