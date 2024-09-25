Hurricane behaviors have undergone transformations. Consequently, our hurricane readiness strategies necessitate modification.

To safeguard ourselves from the escalating dangers, experts propose that hurricane readiness and people's understanding of storms should proactively adapt as well.

As David Johnson, spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told ABC News, "We want to ensure people aren't becoming complacent, that they recognize these storms are growing stronger due to climate change, and they are responding accordingly."

Should you leave or remain?

Over 90% of global warming in the past 50 years has occurred in the oceans. Hurricanes are exploiting this additional energy, growing more potent faster – even right before making landfall.

Rapid strengthening leaves little to no time for evacuation; authorities and coastal inhabitants who might have anticipated a Category 1 hurricane overnight might find themselves faced with a Category 3 upon waking.

Recent hurricanes such as Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc on the southwest Florida coastline, are testament to this trend.

Emergency officers might opt against evacuation orders due to the hurricane's rapid intensification post-evacuation deadline, said Peter Davis, a disaster researcher at the University of West Florida.

More frequently, coastal dwellers will find themselves barricaded at home.

“We haven’t exactly devoted the necessary resources and time into determining the most efficient way of educating the public on what home sheltering during a potential major hurricane entails,” Davis told ABC News.

This implies having enough sustenance and water for an extended period in the event of power outages. It might also involve acquiring a backup generator and a solar charger for your mobile device, Davis suggested.

Prepare for more than just a hurricane

Temperatures soared in Louisiana post-Hurricane Claudette this summer. The heat index surpassed 100 degrees while approximately 2.2 million customers were without power, including air conditioning.

Emergency departments were swamped with patients suffering from heat stroke.

Revising readiness plans to account for other extreme disasters necessitates "different levels of decision-making," said Lisa Lopez, senior researcher at Stanford University's Environmental Change Initiative. Prepare as if you'll be stranded for an extended period, Lopez advised.

Stock up on non-perishable food and secure a spot for storage that's not susceptible to flooding. Gather additional necessities, as well as a first-aid kit.

“The assumption that we’ve long held in the United States that it’s no more than 72 hours before help arrives is no longer the case,” Davis said. “Therefore, people need to make sure they have, to the best of their ability, as many supplies as possible.”

Lastly, learn about the locations of official shelters in your community. These shelters could provide the essentials to survive, including air conditioning, food, and a safe place to sleep.

Respect lower categories

Hurricane categories are based on the storm’s wind speed, ignoring the storm surge or flood risk.

“The sort of impact we’re witnessing, even if we discuss a Category 1 hurricane, is different now,” Lopez said, noting that Category 1 hurricanes now encompass intense rainfall and can also induce widespread storm surge.

Citizens must abandon their "perception and pride, thinking we could manage it" when the storm is a low category, she added.

“The actions (we can take) remain appropriate, but they may need to be intensified in different ways,” Lopez said.

Rethink your sources of information

With countless sources of news and data, “decentralizing and democratizing information is crucial,” said Thomas Smith, professor of environmental science at the University of Georgia. However, it must be reliable.

By doing so, Lopez suggested asking yourself the following questions: “Why am I utilizing this data source? Perhaps I use my smartphone weather app daily, but is that truly the best app when I’m making life-or-death judgments about preparing for my family?”

Experts stress the importance of heeding local emergency managers and monitoring weather forecasts and information from the National Hurricane Center or National Weather Service.

“Know your source,” Lopez said. “And give it your utmost attention.”

We should regularly monitor the weather forecasts and updates from reliable sources like the National Hurricane Center or National Weather Service to stay informed about potential storms. Furthermore, as climate change is causing hurricanes to grow stronger and more potent, it's crucial to understand that even Category 1 hurricanes can pose significant threats, requiring appropriate and potentially intensified responses.

