Warning system - Hunts for the early detection of African swine fever

The obligation to test wild boar for African swine fever (ASF) no longer applies in Lower Saxony - but there is still an early warning system: random blood samples are taken from the animals during large hunts. There has not yet been a confirmed case of ASF in the wild. In February 2022, the disease broke out on a farm in Emsland - this was the first case in Lower Saxony.

There is enormous respect among hunters for the animal disease. "It's only a matter of time before ASF starts," said professional hunter Martin Tripp from the Heimbuch forestry district near Bispingen in the Heidekreis. He has been working intensively on the topic of ASF for five years and prepares prospective foresters for such an epidemic scenario during their training.

"We still have a perfect world in Lower Saxony, but this year we had around 800 confirmed cases in wild boar in Germany, mainly in Brandenburg and Saxony," said Ulrich Neufeldt, a veterinarian from Schneverdingen. The consequences of an outbreak in wild animals would be catastrophic. Driven hunts are used to reduce populations. "It is assumed that the more fragile the chains of infection are, the better," explains Tripp. That is why more wild boar are hunted. The reproduction rate of wild boar is 300 to 400 percent.

African swine fever is a highly infectious viral disease that is harmless to humans but is usually fatal to domestic and wild pigs.

