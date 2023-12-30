Skip to content
Hunting ban in Heidekreis due to flooding

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Storm - Hunting ban in Heidekreis due to flooding

Hunting is currently prohibited in flood areas of the Heidekreis district in Lower Saxony. Hunting is not permitted there, the district announced on Saturday. The so-called emergency period is limited to the duration of the flood situation and will be lifted again at short notice. The district appealed to the population to avoid the flood areas and the game's retreat areas. According to the district, an emergency period is declared when game cannot find natural food for a longer period of time due to special weather conditions. During this time, the game is protected from being shot and fed.

