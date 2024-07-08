No decision yet - Hunter dispute in court - application by district group rejected

In dispute between the Bavarian Hunting Association (BJV) and its Neuburg district group regarding membership rights, the Munich I Regional Court has rejected the district group's application for a preliminary injunction. Both parties had appeared in court on a recent Wednesday, but a friendly settlement was not reached. The judge announced his decision on Monday.

Background of the proceedings is the exclusion of the upper Bavarian Neuburg district group on the Danube from the BJV by the BJV state committee. The district group had reportedly made a bylaw amendment that did not conform to the BJV statutes. The district group has lodged an objection to the exclusion, which will be decided by the autumn assembly.

Before the court, the district group sought to obtain the reinstatement of its membership rights in the BJV through preliminary injunctions - at least until the internal complaint procedure for the exclusion is completed, said a court spokesperson. Primarily, it goes about the suspension of the online access to the BJV's online member administration.

The judge has now examined whether the rights are still granted and came to the conclusion that the district group had not "sufficiently proven and convincingly demonstrated" that it was no longer treated as an ordinary member by the BJV. The court assumes that the district group will be treated as a member until the end of the complaint procedure regarding the exclusion. The missing access to the member portal does not amount to a deprivation of membership rights, as not every individual member has this access and the district group can still make changes to the data.

According to the BJV, the hunters of the Neuburg district group are still insured through the association and continue to receive the member magazine.

