- Huntebrücke: railway line may be free next week

The railway line from Bremen to Nordenham, closed due to damage to the Hunte Bridge, could be reopened to traffic as early as next week. A replacement bridge section is scheduled to be installed as early as this Friday, announced Lower Saxony's Minister of Economics, Olaf Lies (SPD). "The line to Nordenham is expected to be reopened to traffic in the early hours of Saturday, August 24," the Minister said.

A working group has agreed to draw up a catalog of measures to improve safety on the Hunte Bridge to prevent another incident. Among other things, water level markings are to be improved. Lies thanked Deutsche Bahn for the swift completion of the work, made possible by close cooperation with all parties involved.

Incorrect assessment of clearance height

On July 23, a inland vessel collided with the railway bridge. The bridge house of the tank ship was almost completely destroyed, and the structure and overhead line were damaged. Initial investigations suggest that the ship's captain underestimated the clearance height, and he is being investigated for endangering rail and shipping traffic.

Rail traffic over the bridge has been suspended since then. The closure has significant economic consequences for the region, as the ports on the left bank of the Weser rely on this connection. Goods can no longer be transported by rail. Rail passengers must switch to alternative means of transport.

New construction before 2030

This was the second time this year that a inland vessel collided with the bridge and caused damage. In the first accident in February, the structure was so severely damaged that a temporary bridge had to be erected. In that case too, the ship's captain is said to have underestimated the clearance height.

The temporary bridge, which was also damaged, has been in operation since late April. If possible, a new bridge for the temporary bridge will be built before the year 2030.

Given the recent incidents involving inland vessels and the Hunte Bridge, there's a growing emphasis on enhancing transport safety. To this end, the Minister of Economics, Olaf Lies, has stated that improvements in clearance height markings for water levels are part of the proposed safety measures for the bridge.

