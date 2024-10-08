Hungary Intends to Postpone a $50 Billion Loan Agreement with Kiev (revised version)

Hungary will defer a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, which was agreed upon by the G7 countries, until following the U.S. presidential election in November. Hungary plans to assess the future U.S. administration's stance on the matter before choosing whether to extend EU sanctions against Russia, necessary for the loan's disbursement, as Finance Minister Mihaly Varga stated. The sum will be sourced from seized Russian assets, with the United States and the European Union contributing roughly $20 billion each. The remaining $10 billion will be provided by Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

15:13 Stoltenberg Officially Confirmed as Munich Security Conference's 2023 Chairman

NATO's former Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, has been officially designated as the upcoming chair of the Munich Security Conference for 2023. Stoltenberg appreciates the honored position, stating that it's a "/great honor/" on his social media platform. The MSC Foundation Council President, Wolfgang Ischinger, expresses delight at Stoltenberg's worldwide reputation and extensive experience, remarking that it'll further enhance the conference's significance. Stoltenberg stepped down as NATO's head in early October, succeeded by former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Ischinger also commends the outgoing MSC chair, Christoph Heusgen, for his three-year tenure. Heusgen will continue leading the 61st MSC in February.

14:42 Russian Army Liberates Two More Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry announces the liberation of two more villages in eastern Ukraine - Sorjane and Solota Nyva in the Donetsk region. The Ministry claims both villages have been "liberated," enhancing the army's strategic position. They are situated approximately 30 and 70 kilometers from Pokrovsk, respectively. Since last week, Moscow has reported daily territorial gains in its advance towards the tactically essential city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

14:17 Defense Lawyers Propose Putin as Witness in Terrorism Trial

In the trial of the suspected "Reichsbürger" group led by Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, seized letters and documents are under examination. The Reuss' alleged contacts with Russia have prompted defense lawyers to suggest inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin as a witness. A letter from Reuss states, "The German Reich is existent." Protocols from a "Transition Council" meeting, aiming to assume government responsibility after the planned coup, emerged. The group discussed achieving "recognition of sovereign member states of the Reich" by Putin. Defending lawyers want Putin to testify as a witness.

13:43 Ideologist of "Russian World" Arrested in Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence agencies, in collaboration with Moldovan police, have arrested Dmytro Chistilin, a proponent of "Russian World" and the invasion of Ukraine. The Belarusian platform Nexta and Ukrainian Nationalnyj Nowini report that Chistilin worked as an advisor to Vladimir Putin's former advisor Sergei Glazyev, promoting annexation of Ukraine's eastern regions, and prepared materials for Putin to justify the invasion. He supposedly supported Russian security services and authored publications to undermine Ukraine's information. If convicted, he faces a lifetime sentence, according to Nexta.

13:07 Attack in Odessa Leaves One Dead and Five Injured

An attack on a civilian ship in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa resulted in the death of a 60-year-old Ukrainian and the injury of five foreign crew members onboard the vessel bearing the Palau flag. The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reports the Ukrainian was employed by a logistics company.

12:40 EPP Leader Criticizes Orbán's "War Prolongation Trip"

The European People's Party (EPP) leader, Manfred Weber, levies sharp criticism against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Orbán's tenure as EU president is assessed as a "complete failure," according to Weber, who adds that Orbán has isolated himself in Europe through his pro-Russian positions. Weber deems Orbán's "peace mission" to Russia's President Vladimir Putin in early July as a "prolongation of war trip," aiming to shatter EU unity with Ukraine.

12:17 Ammunition for Ukraine Arrives Despite Government's Rejection of Czech Initiative

122 tons of ammunition, funded by a Slovakian donation campaign, have reached Ukraine. Despite the Slovakian government, headed by Prime Minister Robert Fico, rebuffing the Czech artillery initiative, the ammunition has been transported to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will now manage the distribution and use of the ammunition. The "Ammunition for Ukraine" donation drive raised approximately 4.5 million euros, with 70,000 Slovaks participating.

The German government anticipates a significant working meeting with US President Joe Biden during his state visit to Germany on Friday and Saturday, as per government sources. The gathering of the support group for Ukraine, arranged for Saturday at the US base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, is expected to convey a "powerful message" for further military aid to the nation under attack by Russia, the sources added.

11:35 Embargo Violation: Car Dealer Allegedly Sells High-End Limousines to Russia

A car dealer from the North Rhine-Westphalian town of Königswinter near Bonn is accused of selling numerous high-end limousines to Russia, disregarding the existing embargo. The dealer is said to have sold vehicles worth more than four million euros to Russians, as announced by the Public Prosecutor's Office in Bonn and the Zollfahndungsamt in Essen on Tuesday. It is alleged that he pretended to sell the vehicles legally to third countries. During a search at the end of September, two objects were searched, two luxury limousines, and an account were seized. The investigations are ongoing.

10:56 Casualties in Russian Attack on Kharkiv

Eleven people were injured in a Russian attack on an industrial area in eastern Kharkiv, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram. Three of the victims are in critical condition, including a 16-year-old. Infrastructure was also damaged in the attack. After repeated attacks, a large fire also broke out in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. The Kharkiv region borders Russia to the northeast and is bombarded almost daily.

10:22 Oil Terminal in Crimea Still on Fire - Reports of Further Explosions

The oil terminal in Feodosia on the Russian-occupied Crimea has been burning for the second day in a row. Satellites on the site of the tank farm continue to detect fire signals, according to Firms, the global fire monitoring system of NASA. The fire has now spread to an area of 2,500 square meters, according to Anton Geraschtschenko, a former advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs on X. Further tank farms are said to have exploded in the evening and at night. The Ukrainian army had already reported yesterday that a "successful attack" had been carried out on the oil terminal near Feodosia in the night from Sunday to Monday. According to the Ukrainian army, the facility is the largest transshipment terminal for oil products on the Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia. It also supplied the Russian army.

09:54 France to Provide Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets to Ukraine in Early 2025

Ukraine is set to receive the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced on X. The aircraft "will be equipped with new equipment: air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense," Lecornu said. "The training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics continues." French President Emmanuel Macron had announced in June that Paris would provide Kiew with an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to strengthen its air force.

09:23 Russian Coal Mining in Deep Crisis

The Russian coal mining industry, one of the largest raw material sectors of the economy with hundreds of thousands of employees, is in a severe crisis, according to the "Moscow Times". After losing Western sales markets and a significant decline in demand in "friendly" countries and losses of several billion dollars, coal companies have significantly reduced production. According to Rosstat, coal production in Russia fell by 6.7 percent year-on-year in July, and its total volume of 31.5 million tons was the lowest since the pandemic in 2020. Western sanctions have become a central problem for the coal industry, Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs writes.

08:51 Russia Accuses NATO of Planning for Military Clash

Moscow has once again accused NATO of planning against Russia. "NATO members have stopped hiding that they are preparing for a possible armed confrontation with Russia," said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko to the state agency RIA Novosti. NATO is adopting regional defense plans and formulating specific tasks for all military commands of the bloc. There are also constant preparations for possible military measures against Russia. "Military budgets are being increased and the economy is being militarized. In addition to confrontational rhetoric, NATO is continuously increasing the level of tension towards Russia." Russia justifies its war against Ukraine, among other things, with a possible NATO membership - which the country was far from. In fact, due to the war, NATO has grown: Sweden and Finland have also joined the transatlantic defense alliance out of concern for further Russian aggression.

08:35 North Koreans Likely Fighting in Ukraine

According to South Korean reports, it is very likely that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun said in parliament in Seoul that it is "very likely" that Ukrainian reports of six North Korean military officers killed in eastern Ukraine are accurate. Kim said that mutual agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang resembled a military alliance.

08:17 Ukrainian Intelligence Reportedly Takes Down Russian Court System on Birthday

On the evening preceding Russian leader Vladimir Putin's birthday celebration, cyber experts supposedly from Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and activists from group "VO Team" reportedly breached the government system "Pravosudie," handling electronic document flow for all Russian courts. According to "Kyiv Post", relaying sources from the intelligence community, this cyberattack has disrupted court operations, email systems of departments, and official websites. The assault allegedly led to the pilferage of personal user data and internal documents from the system, with Russians now citing difficulties in filing complaints and checking court hearing dates due to inoperability of the court websites. Additionally, a cyberattack wreaked havoc on Russia's state television and radio company VGTRK the previous day.

07:42 Russian portal: War also impacts Putin - vacation suspension in Sochi abode

It has been claimed that the war against Ukraine is impacting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin personally as well. Independent Russian museum Proekt reports that he has ceased visiting his residence in Sochi due to concerns over potential drone attacks. Despite spending at least 30 days annually at the Bocharov Ruchey residence since its renovation for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Putin has reportedly not returned since March. Proekt's investigation speculates that Putin "perceives a threat to his physical safety" following various drone attacks on Sochi in fall of the previous year. A confidential source close to Putin corroborates this theory to Proekt. This concern also led to Putin breaking tradition and relinquishing the celebration of Alina Kabaeva's birthday, his long-term lover and alleged mother of his two sons, at the Black Sea residence.

07:07 Governor entices Russians into military with record rewardThe governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has promised residents a record-breaking national sum of 3 million rubles (equivalent to $31,200) as a one-time bonus for enlisting in the military. This information is reported by the "Moscow Times." Bonuses will be paid to individuals hailing from any Russian region who join the military in the Belgorod region, regardless of their place of origin. "The payment will total 3 million rubles from all available sources: federal, regional, and municipal budgets, as well as extra-budgetary funds," said Gladkov. Russian authorities are reportedly making significant strides to enlist more soldiers to replace heavy losses.

06:36 Governor: Russian Missile hits civilian vessel in Odessa port

The port of Odessa, in the southern area of Ukraine, allegedly suffered a missile strike from Russia. A cargo ship bearing the flag of Palau was reportedly hit, resulting in the death of a 60-year-old Ukrainian and injuries to five foreign nationals. The governor of the region, Oleh Kiper, announced the incident via Telegram. This is the second reported strike on a civilian ship in the Odessa region's ports within a short period of time. The port of Odessa is an important hub for Ukrainian grain exports and has been continuously targeted by the Russian military.

06:05 Harris: No peace talks with Putin without Ukraine's involvement

Kamala Harris, the Democratic U.S. vice-presidential candidate, has stated that she will not engage in peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukraine's participation if she is elected. "Ukraine deserves to have a say in the future of Ukraine," Harris said in the CBS show "60 Minutes." The current U.S. administration under President Joe Biden has also rejected any dialogue with Putin. Harris criticized the Ukraine policy of her Republican opponent Donald Trump, labeling it a "surrender" to Russia's February 2022 assault on Ukraine. "If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be governing Kyiv now," Harris claimed, referring to Trump's statement that he could terminate the conflict on his first day in office.

05:36 Russian soldiers advance on Torez, eastern Ukrainian frontline city

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces are pushing towards the frontline city of Torez, situated in Ukraine's eastern region. "The situation is volatile, fighting is occurring at almost every city entrance," said Anastasia Bobownikova, spokeswoman for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk," during an appearance on Ukrainian state television. The assault follows the fall of the nearby city of Vuhledar less than a week ago. Russia now controls approximately one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, and its forces have been aiming for the capture of Torez for months. If Torez falls, Ukrainian military analysts fear that vital supply lines for Ukrainian troops could be jeopardized.

03:30 Russia demands extradition of two Italian journalists

A Russian court has requested the arrest of two Italian journalists, Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who reported from the Ukrainian-controlled sector of the Russian region of Kursk. A court in Kursk has requested their extradition and arrest, citing their alleged illegal border crossing to film a report in Kursk. Traini and Battistini journeyed to the city of Sudscha in a Ukrainian military vehicle after crossing into Russia, the court claimed via Telegram. If extradited, the two Italian journalists could be detained pending trial, the court stated. Both journalists face up to five years in prison under Russian criminal code.

23:44 Zelensky: Partners Need to Decide on War's ConclusionBefore the important Ukraine Contact Group meeting in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages allies to boost weapon deliveries substantially. He stresses that for the approaching autumn months, ample supplies for the frontline, equipment for the brigades, and long-range weapons are crucial to halt Russia and push it towards peace, as he mentioned in his video message. In Ramstein, he aims to persuade partners on Saturday about the "urgent necessity of substantially boosting our capabilities and positions," he insists. "We welcome our partners to express their views on how they envision the end of this war, Ukraine's role in global security architecture, and actions we can collectively take to bring this war to a close."

21:20 Accused Assault on Investigator: Russia Imprisons US Citizen AgainIn the Russian city of Voronezh, a US citizen who served a prison term previously is imprisoned for an additional seven years in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was imprisoned for numerous years in 2022, accused of attacking a police officer while under the influence. In prison, he allegedly assaulted prison guards and attacked an investigator. Russia has frequently detained US citizens in recent years.

20:50 Ukraine Reports Bombing Attack on Kherson - Children InjuredAt least 20 people, including two children aged three and five, were injured in a Russian bombing attack on Kherson, local authorities report. The Russian military attacked the city with KAB bombs, which were dropped in both coastal and northern Kherson areas. At least six multi-story buildings were damaged by the blasts, the regional prosecutor's office reports.

