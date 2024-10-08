Hungary advocates for departure from EU asylum regulations

Hungary has communicated to the EU Commission, through a letter penned by Minster of Europe Janos Boka, their wish to be exempted from EU asylum regulations. Boka announced this on platform X, stating they'd taken the necessary steps to communicate with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson. If changes to EU treaties allow for this exemption, Hungary intends to proceed with the required actions, akin to what the Netherlands has done, Boka added. Despite this, Hungary continues to stand firm with the Schengen area.

As per their letter to Johansson, Hungary believes that enhanced national control over migration is the sole means to accomplish their objectives and counter unlawful migration, which they regard as a security concern.

Boka had hinted at departing from EU asylum regulations in September earlier. Previously, the Netherlands had sought a similar exemption from the EU Commission. Radical-right Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders, now part of a coalition for the first time, viewed this as a "substantial indication that a fresh breeze is sweeping through the Netherlands".

Gaining such an exception is unlikely. It typically necessitates the consent of all 27 EU member states. Furthermore, the EU states have already agreed on a revised asylum reform and are required to put it into practice.

Hungary's right-wing populist administration, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has maintained an anti-migrant stance, resulting in ongoing disputes with the EU Commission for years.

