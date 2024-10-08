Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsHungary

Hungary advocates for departure from EU asylum regulations

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read

Hungary advocates for departure from EU asylum regulations

Hungary has communicated to the EU Commission, through a letter penned by Minster of Europe Janos Boka, their wish to be exempted from EU asylum regulations. Boka announced this on platform X, stating they'd taken the necessary steps to communicate with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson. If changes to EU treaties allow for this exemption, Hungary intends to proceed with the required actions, akin to what the Netherlands has done, Boka added. Despite this, Hungary continues to stand firm with the Schengen area.

As per their letter to Johansson, Hungary believes that enhanced national control over migration is the sole means to accomplish their objectives and counter unlawful migration, which they regard as a security concern.

Boka had hinted at departing from EU asylum regulations in September earlier. Previously, the Netherlands had sought a similar exemption from the EU Commission. Radical-right Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders, now part of a coalition for the first time, viewed this as a "substantial indication that a fresh breeze is sweeping through the Netherlands".

Gaining such an exception is unlikely. It typically necessitates the consent of all 27 EU member states. Furthermore, the EU states have already agreed on a revised asylum reform and are required to put it into practice.

Hungary's right-wing populist administration, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has maintained an anti-migrant stance, resulting in ongoing disputes with the EU Commission for years.

Boka mentioned in September that Hungary might seek an exemption from EU asylum regulations, similar to the Netherlands' request. Regardless, Hungary remains committed to the Schengen area, despite its anti-migrant stance under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing populist administration.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest