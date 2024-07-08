Diplomacy - Hungarian Prime Minister Orban makes surprise visit to China

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban unexpectedly arrived in China for a visit, Chinese state media reported in the morning (local time). "Peace Mission 3.0 #Beijing", Orban wrote on social media X after his arrival in Beijing. He also published a photo showing him being greeted by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying at the airport.

According to China's official news agency Xinhua, Orban is scheduled to meet with Chinese State and Party Chief Xi Jinping for a talk.

Previous visit to Russia

Orban had traveled to Moscow for a controversial visit on Friday, where he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban staged the meeting with Putin, whose country has been waging an armed conflict against Ukraine for more than two years, as a "peace mission". The trip also drew criticism because Hungary had just taken over the half-yearly EU Council Presidency. Before that, Orban had visited Ukraine.

Xi had also been in Europe in May on a Europe tour, and Budapest and Beijing have had good relations for a long time. Orban was one of the few European representatives and the only EU government head who participated in China's Forum on the "New Silk Road" in October. Hungary is also part of one of China's global investment projects, with which the People's Republic is implementing infrastructure projects worldwide and thus expanding its influence.

