Hundreds take part in pro-Palestine demonstration in Frankfurt

Hundreds of people gathered in Frankfurt on Saturday for a pro-Palestinian demonstration. According to a police spokesperson, around 560 people took part in the "Stop the genocide in Gaza! Stop the occupation of Palestine!" in downtown Frankfurt. The event was reportedly peaceful and without...

Hundreds of people gathered in Frankfurt on Saturday for a pro-Palestinian demonstration. According to a police spokesperson, around 560 people took part in the "Stop the genocide in Gaza! Stop the occupation of Palestine!" in downtown Frankfurt. The event was reportedly peaceful and without any major incidents. "So far, everything has gone according to plan", said a spokesperson.

It was only late on Friday evening that the Hessian Administrative Court (VGH) in Kassel overturned a ban on the demonstration by the city. Frankfurt had banned the demonstration with around 1000 registered participants on Thursday as potentially anti-Semitic.

Source: www.stern.de

