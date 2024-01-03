Hundreds of THW personnel deployed in affected areas

In view of the continuing tense flood situation in Germany, hundreds of THW (German Federal Agency for Technical Relief) workers are being deployed in the affected areas, according to the Federal Government. 684 THW helpers are currently on site, said a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of the Interior in Berlin on Wednesday. A total of around 10,700 man-days have been deployed so far. The THW is supporting the affected towns and communities in combating the floods.

The tasks included pumping work, sandbagging and logistical support. According to a rough estimate, the costs for the THW flood operation, which has been running since December 21, have risen to around 15 million euros so far, said the ministry spokesman.

There is also support from the German Armed Forces. It currently has ten helicopters from the air force and navy on standby, said a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Defense in Berlin on Wednesday. Around 100 soldiers and infrastructure are also on standby. This covers the currently visible need for administrative assistance, he emphasized. Additional personnel could also be made available if required.

In Lower Saxony in particular, but also in other federal states, the emergency services have been battling rising river levels for days. After a short, rain-free break, it has been raining again in large parts of Germany since Tuesday. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it is expected to continue raining, sometimes heavily, into Thursday.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de