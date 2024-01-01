Fire department operation - Hundreds of thousands of euros of damage in truck warehouse fire

According to initial police reports, several hundred thousand euros worth of damage was caused by a fire in a warehouse in Donaueschingen (Schwarzwald-Baar district). Six trucks and two forklift trucks as well as the corrugated sheet metal facade and windows were damaged by the fire, as the police announced on Monday. A technical defect in the battery compartment of a 7.5-ton truck is suspected to be the cause. The fire department extinguished the fire on Sunday within an hour and a half. No one was injured.

Source: www.stern.de