Fire department operation - Hundreds of thousands of euros of damage in truck warehouse fire
According to initial police reports, several hundred thousand euros worth of damage was caused by a fire in a warehouse in Donaueschingen (Schwarzwald-Baar district). Six trucks and two forklift trucks as well as the corrugated sheet metal facade and windows were damaged by the fire, as the police announced on Monday. A technical defect in the battery compartment of a 7.5-ton truck is suspected to be the cause. The fire department extinguished the fire on Sunday within an hour and a half. No one was injured.
Press release
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de