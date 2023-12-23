Traffic - Hundreds of roadworks on highways in Germany

There have been hundreds of roadworks on Germany's highways this year. Until shortly before Christmas, there were 690, a spokesperson for Autobahn GmbH des Bundes told the German Press Agency. According to the information, these were roadworks with traffic restrictions on at least four days. At the turn of the year a year ago, there were 552 roadworks.

According to the spokesperson, it is not yet possible to say how many there will be next year. In total, 2508 kilometers of roadway have been built or modernized in recent months.

According to its own figures, Autobahn GmbH has invested around six billion euros in the maintenance and expansion of Germany's federal highways. This is a record investment. It was made despite a shortage of skilled workers, high hurdles due to the war in Ukraine and the resulting supply chain problems, said the spokesperson. In 2022, 5.4 billion euros had been invested.

Drivers had to be patient in the face of many roadworks until the lanes were completely open to traffic again. "The average duration is currently 448 days," said the spokesperson.

The freeway network in Germany covers more than 13,000 kilometers. According to Autobahn GmbH, a total of around 30 kilometers were added this year.

