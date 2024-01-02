Fire - Hundreds of piglets killed in barn fire

Several hundred piglets died in a fire in a pigsty in Bresegard near Eldena(Ludwigslust-Parchim district) on Tuesday morning. Around 500 animals could have been rescued from the affected building, according to the police. There were 800 to 900 piglets in the barn at the time of the fire.

The fire department was able to extinguish the flames. There was a lot of smoke. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. The criminal investigation department assumes that the fire started inside the barn. The amount of damage was initially unclear. The building was confiscated by the police.

Source: www.stern.de