Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewschristmas dinnersolidchurchsocialneedsreligionmusicrestaurantsanta claussundaychildrenberlin

Hundreds of people in need enjoy free Christmas dinner

Hundreds of people in need, including many families with children, were able to enjoy a free Christmas dinner in Berlin-Mitte on Sunday. As in previous years, it was organized by the Arche social project and the "Hofbräu" restaurant, whose employees cooked and entertained their guests on a...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
Christmas decorations hanging on a Christmas tree. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Christmas decorations hanging on a Christmas tree. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Social affairs - Hundreds of people in need enjoy free Christmas dinner

Hundreds of people in need, including many families with children, were able to enjoy a free Christmas dinner in Berlin-Mitte on Sunday. As in previous years, it was organized by the Arche social project and the "Hofbräu" restaurant, whose employees cooked and entertained their guests on a voluntary basis. In addition to poultry, red cabbage and dumplings, there was Christmas music and a Santa Claus who delighted the children with small gifts.

Even before the event on Christmas Eve, Arche founder Bernd Siggelkow pointed out the difficult financial situation of many Berlin families. "More and more desperate parents are turning to us because they no longer know how to make ends meet financially and provide for their children adequately." The increased prices have further exacerbated the situation of disadvantaged families. 1000 places were available for the Christmas dinner.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public