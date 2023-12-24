Social affairs - Hundreds of people in need enjoy free Christmas dinner

Hundreds of people in need, including many families with children, were able to enjoy a free Christmas dinner in Berlin-Mitte on Sunday. As in previous years, it was organized by the Arche social project and the "Hofbräu" restaurant, whose employees cooked and entertained their guests on a voluntary basis. In addition to poultry, red cabbage and dumplings, there was Christmas music and a Santa Claus who delighted the children with small gifts.

Even before the event on Christmas Eve, Arche founder Bernd Siggelkow pointed out the difficult financial situation of many Berlin families. "More and more desperate parents are turning to us because they no longer know how to make ends meet financially and provide for their children adequately." The increased prices have further exacerbated the situation of disadvantaged families. 1000 places were available for the Christmas dinner.

Source: www.stern.de