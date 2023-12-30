Rally - Hundreds of people attend demonstration on the Gaza war in Stuttgart

Hundreds of people gathered in Stuttgart on Saturday as part of a rally on the situation in the Gaza Strip. The demonstration has been peaceful so far, a police spokesman said before the end of the rally. The people had gathered at Schlossplatz, where the final rally was to take place on Saturday evening. Up to 5000 people were registered.

Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, there have been repeated demonstrations in connection with the Gaza war. There have also been riots in the past.

Source: www.stern.de