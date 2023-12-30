Skip to content
Easterwood - Hundreds of people are unable to move into apartments near Bremen

Hundreds of people near Bremen are still unable to return to their homes due to the flooding. The evacuations in the municipality of Lilienthal (Osterholz district) are continuing, said a municipal spokeswoman on Saturday. Around 500 people are registered in the affected areas. It is not yet clear when they will be able to return to their homes. The water levels had hardly changed during the night. The situation remains tense, the spokeswoman said. Residents have not been allowed into their homes for several days.

Source: www.stern.de

