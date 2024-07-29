Skip to content
Hundreds of love letters written at the Dresden film premiere

In the 21st century, the classic love letter has somewhat fallen out of fashion due to the Internet. However, there is a sort of revival in Dresden. One chat and posts.

Over 300 love letters have been written at the Movie Nights in Dresden. (Archive picture)
At the Elbe River Film Nights in Dresden, over 300 love letters were written on Sunday evening. The organizers described it as a "unique premiere" and an "overwhelming response" for the special action marking the premiere of the film "Love Letters from Nice". Writing stations were set up with paper and envelopes that were widely used. A 20-year-old from Radebeul set a small record, writing and sending eleven heartfelt messages to siblings, grandparents, friends, and a godchild.

The love letters written during the event were carefully placed in envelopes before being sent off to their recipients. Many of these love letters, including the one from the 20-year-old, added a personal touch to the celebration of the film "Love Letters from Nice".

