Mannheim - Hundreds at vigil after fatal police operation

According to police, an estimated 500 people took part in a vigil on Wednesday evening following the fatal police shooting of a 49-year-old man in Mannheim. The number was significantly higher than expected, said a police spokesperson. The "Initiative 2. Mai" had called for the vigil.

It is named after an incident on May 2, 2022, in which a mentally ill man died as a result of a police operation in Mannheim city center. The trial against two officers involved is due to begin on January 12. Following the recent incident, the initiative is also planning a rally in Mannheim this Saturday. The actions will be held under the motto "How many more?".

Police officers shot the man on Saturday after he attacked them with a kitchen knife. He had previously called the emergency services himself and claimed to have committed a crime. What he meant by this was still unclear on Wednesday.

