Mannheim - Hundreds at vigil after fatal police operation
According to police, an estimated 500 people took part in a vigil on Wednesday evening following the fatal police shooting of a 49-year-old man in Mannheim. The number was significantly higher than expected, said a police spokesperson. The "Initiative 2. Mai" had called for the vigil.
It is named after an incident on May 2, 2022, in which a mentally ill man died as a result of a police operation in Mannheim city center. The trial against two officers involved is due to begin on January 12. Following the recent incident, the initiative is also planning a rally in Mannheim this Saturday. The actions will be held under the motto "How many more?".
Police officers shot the man on Saturday after he attacked them with a kitchen knife. He had previously called the emergency services himself and claimed to have committed a crime. What he meant by this was still unclear on Wednesday.
1. statement from the police initiative May 2
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de