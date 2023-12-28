Cultural policy - Humboldt Forum wants to "further expand diversity"

After a bumpy start, the Humboldt Forum exhibition and cultural center in Berlin can look back on a successful first year. "In 2023, the Humboldt Forum was fully open for the first year. We are also on track with visitor numbers and are expected to be well above the previous year's one and a half million visitors," General Director Hartmut Dorgerloh told the German Press Agency in Berlin.

The Humboldt Forum, which covers a total of 40,000 square meters behind the controversial palace façade, is being designed by two museums of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (SPK), the State of Berlin, Humboldt University and the Humboldt Forum Foundation. On display are exhibits from Asia, Africa, America and Oceania as well as objects relating to Berlin's history.

Dorgerloh explained the process since the start, which has only taken place in stages due to construction delays and coronavirus. "We have gotten to know our audience better and, conversely, our audience has gotten to know the Humboldt Forum better." There are different visitor groups for exhibitions, events and the Humboldt Forum as a tourist attraction. For Dorgerloh, different expectations and perspectives result in diversity for the future.

"We want to continue to expand this diversity," he said. "We will probably need another two or three years before we have really established ourselves as a brand and as one of the most visited museums in Berlin."

So far, as a state-funded pilot project, large parts are accessible without a ticket. "Free admission is a great success and also the right thing to do in terms of cultural policy," said Dorgerloh. "However, the cuts in the budget consultations, among other things, mean that we will have to discuss the issue of admission next year."

A withdrawal is currently being discussed in the state of Berlin. Dorgerloh would like "the Stadtmuseum to remain here with Berlin Global". This will not change in the short term.

Berlin's Senator for Culture Joe Chialo sees a "complex issue" on which he does not yet have a final opinion. "In the coming period, however, it is important that the state of Berlin remains involved," the CDU politician told dpa. The renovation of the Märkisches Museum would mean a long conversion period for the headquarters of the city museum. "In the Humboldt Forum, we have financed an exhibition with 'Berlin Global' and thereby also made ourselves present as a city," said Chialo. "All those involved must be included in the discussions so that the picture of the future is a shared one."

The view of the future is different. According to Dorgerloh, without a city museum, "all partners would have to hold a debate about the future use of the spaces from a holistic perspective. This would also involve questions such as: Does the Humboldt Forum need more museum or more other offerings, especially as there is no museum atmosphere in the rooms, as they were once originally built for a Berlin library use."

Dorgerloh points out major differences to the debates and plans of previous decades. "Today, we have experience with the real public on site and with our international partners." These should be able to play a greater role.

SPK President Hermann Parzinger formulates other ideas. If the Stadtmuseum no longer needs the space, "then it would of course be a great opportunity if this space could be used by the Museum of European Cultures, which incidentally goes back to the former European Department of the former Ethnological Museum in Dahlem," he told dpa. However, this is a political decision for the state of Berlin and the federal government. Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth (Greens) believes the ball is initially in Berlin's court.

Parzinger referred to the museum's "great program". "If it were in the Humboldt Forum, we would also have the so-called ethnological view of Europe, which could open up completely different perspectives, also with regard to cultural comparisons." He sees "great potential", but it is a dream of the future.

