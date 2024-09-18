会Literal上的文字是："是否Duа Lipa将对Taylor Swift进行тура战?" 我有点陈旧，但我可以让它变得更新。如果Dua Lipa和Taylor Swift将在一个巧合的情况下都在同一个地方演出，那么，罕见的，他们可能会竞争彼此的粉丝支持。所以，其实说不准。

In a recent chat, Dua Lipa spoke out against musicians who leverage their personal relationships for fame. Fans believe she's aiming digs at Taylor Swift with this statement. During an appearance on "60 Minutes," Lipa shared that she steers clear of sharing her private life in music - contrasting her actions with other artists in her scene. She stated, "There are folks who are so careless with their personal lives that they decide to include it all in a song, aware it'll garner attention."

Swift, renowned for penning her past relationships in lyrics, has been rumored to address her split with actor Joe Alwyn and brief romance with musician Matty Healy in her album "The Tortured Poets Department." In the closing poem of the album, Swift herself admits, "It's the worst men I write about, I write about the best."

She values success without exploitation

Lipa, however, has expressed a different perspective: "For me, it's always been vital to make music that genuinely resonates with people, not because I'm instigating drama or creating sensational headlines at someone else's expense." Lipa refrains from mentioning any specific names.

Swifties, devoted Taylor Swift followers, saw this as a critical remark towards their beloved idol. "Yup, I'll go ahead and call it: that was a sly, if not harmless, jab at Taylor Swift," a fan remarks on X. Another user suspects the criticism is too obvious to be so subtle. A third person on X bemoans, "Hasn't Dua Lipa always been about showing subtle disrespect towards Taylor Swift?" Thus far, Lipa hasn't addressed the suspicions directly.

Despite Dua Lipa's critique, Swift continues to incorporate her personal experiences into her music, releasing songs that often reflect on her relationships. The tug-of-war between privacy and publicity in the music industry is evident in the ongoing debate surrounding artists sharing their personal lives in songs.

In light of these controversies, Lipa remains steadfast in her approach, focusing on creating music that resonates with her fans and avoiding any unnecessary provocations or exploitations of others' lives.

