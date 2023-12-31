High society wedding - Hugh Grosvenor marries Olivia Henson - and these royals are on the guest list

It will probably be some time before fans of the royals can look forward to the next big royal wedding. Princess Beatrice recently got married, but the wedding took place in a small circle due to the coronavirus pandemic. It could be some time before the younger generation of the royal family walks down the aisle. However, a wedding that comes very close to a Royal Wedding will take place in the UK next June.

A quasi-royal wedding: Hugh Grosvenor gets married in June

On June 7, Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, and his fiancée, Olivia Henson, will tie the knot. And the guest list reads like a who's who of blue bloods. King Charles and his wife Camilla are even expected to attend as the groom's godfather. William, the Prince of Wales, is rumored to stand by Grosvenor's side as best man. And Prince George (Grosvenor's godson) could also be part of the ceremony as a page boy. However, the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, will not be in attendance.

Hugh Grosvenor was long one of the most sought-after and mysterious bachelors in the country until he proposed to Olivia Henson in spring 2023. In 2016, the now 32-year-old became one of the richest people in the world overnight after his father, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, died unexpectedly of a heart attack. The Grosvenor fortune is estimated at 9.8 billion pounds, and Hugh Grosvenor is the only son to be the main heir and administrator. According to the Daily Mail, he and his family members own around 300 hectares of land in the most expensive areas of London, as well as several properties in the country and a rare art collection.

Many royals on the guest list

However, the young aristocrat is largely unfamiliar with ostentation and boasting. The couple's engagement photo was taken very unpretentiously in the garden, with Grosvenor wearing a shirt with the sleeves rolled up and Henson wearing baggy trousers.

And instead of going to the elite St. Andrews University in Scotland like his good friend William, he took a degree in landscape management at Newcastle University. He keeps out of the public eye as much as possible. His connections with the Royal Family - and a lavish birthday party - were the main reasons he was in the press. Grosvenor's 21st birthday is said to have cost almost six million euros. Prince Harry (and 800 other guests) celebrated with the birthday boy under the motto "evening wear and neon".

The upcoming wedding will probably be just as big. Grosvenor and Henson will say "I do" in Chester Cathedral, where Grosvenor's sister also got married. The bride's family is somewhat less well-off but still far from having money problems. Olivia Henson is the daughter of a stockbroker and has aristocratic ancestors herself. As a teenager, she attended Marlborough College, where Princess Kate was also a pupil. Parents have to fork out a whopping 15,665 pounds for a semester there.

And so the marriage of the young couple is the event on the calendar of every member of British high society - and the Royal Family.

Sources: "Daily Mail" / "Tatler"

+++ Read also +++

"Royals and Nazis go together like blini and caviar"

Indirect threat? This sentence from Meghan Markle makes the British sit up and take notice

Harry and Meghan lose sympathy with this pathetic kitsch

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de