Jens Lehmann - Huge fine for ex-goalkeeper

He doesn't have to go to prison - but Jens Lehmann (54) has been sentenced to a high fine of 420,000 euros.

On Friday, the Starnberg district court imposed 210 daily sentences of 2,000 euros each on the former national soccer goalkeeper for damage to property, insult and attempted fraud.

The chainsaw incident

Among other things, the trial concerned a dispute between neighbors that had taken on bizarre proportions. Lehmann allegedly sawed through the roof beams in his neighbor's garage with a chainsaw. Shortly beforehand, the power supply to the surveillance camera had also been cut - although it continued to run on battery power and recorded Lehmann.

The ex-athlete had admitted to entering the garage with the chainsaw, but nothing more. According to the public prosecutor, Lehmann "simply wanted to get one over on his neighbor".

Insulting the police and bruising a parking fee

The "unemployed soccer coach", as Lehmann described himself in court, was also accused of two other offenses: Insulting two police officers and bruising a parking fee. Overall, the public prosecutor's office considered Lehmann to have a high level of criminal energy and had demanded a suspended prison sentence of ten months and three months' salary for Lehmann.

Lehmann, on the other hand, accused the prosecution of defamation of character. His lawyer said in his plea: "The public prosecutor's office is shooting sparrows with cannons." Judge Tanja Walter saw things differently. According to "Die Zeit", she said that Lehmann had "consistently staged himself as a victim of the justice system", but was the perpetrator.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de