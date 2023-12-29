Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsincreasesztedeutsche telekomdespiteannual turnoverusanancy faeserhuaweishenzhenus sanctionshandelsblattchinavolker wissing

Huawei increases annual sales despite US sanctions

Chinese network equipment and smartphone manufacturer Huawei says it has weathered the "storm" of US sanctions and increased sales by almost nine percent this year. From January to December, sales rose to "more than 700 billion yuan" (80.4 billion euros), according to a New Year's letter from...

 and  Vladimir Milov
2 min read
Logo from Huawei.aussiedlerbote.de
Logo from Huawei.aussiedlerbote.de

Huawei increases annual sales despite US sanctions

The company, based in Shenzhen in southern China, has been cut off from international supply chains and technologies since 2019 due to US sanctions; US companies are not allowed to supply Huawei with components such as chips. The US accuses Huawei of spying for the Chinese state. The company rejects this.

Hu wrote in his letter that hard work had allowed the company to survive. However, there are still "serious obstacles" to overcome.

Despite the sanctions, Huawei launched the Mate 60 smartphone in the summer. The company also remained the world's number one supplier of 5G mobile networks.

The USA is putting great pressure on its partners to exclude Huawei from the construction of their 5G networks. In June, the EU Commission declared that it saw Chinese telecommunications equipment suppliers such as Huawei as a security risk.

In Germany, according to a report in the Handelsblatt newspaper on Friday, there is a dispute in the federal government about how to deal with IT components from China. According to the report, Digital Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) is opposing Interior Minister Nancy Faeser's (SPD) demand to dismantle parts from manufacturers Huawei and ZTE. Wissing argues that he does not have any security policy assessments on Huawei. Faeser's office contradicts this assertion.

According to theHandelsblatt, a key issues paper from the Ministry of the Interior lists security risks for Germany resulting from the use of components from manufacturers Huawei and ZTE in public 5G mobile networks operated by Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica. According to the report, the Ministry of the Interior is proposing an extensive ban on critical components from the Chinese manufacturers in question. Wissing told "Handelsblatt" that he was not aware of such a paper.

The head of Deutsche Telekom, Tim Höttges, warned in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in October that Huawei components should be removed from the German 5G mobile network. This demand was naive and showed "a complete lack of understanding of the technical complexity". This would cost "an enormous amount" and set back the expansion of 5G technology and modernization, he said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Destroyed houses in Odessa.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

At least 18 dead in massive Russian wave of attacks on Ukraine

According to Ukrainian reports, at least 18 people have been killed and more than 130 others injured in one of the heaviest waves of Russian attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war. Moscow had used "almost all types of weapons", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained on Friday...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Flooding on the Lippe in Hamm.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

German Weather Service: 2023 with record heat and lots of rain

The preliminary annual balance sheet of the German Weather Service confirms: 2023 was the warmest year in Germany since measurements began in 1881. "2023 was a new record year for temperatures worldwide," explained Tobias Fuchs, Director of Climate and Environment, in Offenbach on Friday....

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest