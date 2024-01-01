Skip to content
HSV striker Königsdörffer plays for Ghana at the Africa Cup

Professional footballer Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer from Hamburger SV will take part in the Africa Cup in the Ivory Coast with the Ghana national team. The 22-year-old striker was named in the final squad for the tournament from January 13 to February 11 on Monday and will therefore be...

Bundesliga 2 - HSV striker Königsdörffer plays for Ghana at the Africa Cup

Professional footballer Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer from Hamburger SV will take part in the Africa Cup in the Ivory Coast with the Ghana national team. The 22-year-old striker was named in the final squad for the tournament from January 13 to February 11 on Monday and will therefore be missing from HSV at the start of the second half of the Bundesliga 2 season. In addition to Königsdörffer, former Holstein-Kiel and Hannover 96 player Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor/Turkey) is also part of the squad of four-time Africa Cup winners Ghana.

