Soccer - HSV starts the year with tests against first division teams in Spain

Hamburger SV has begun the second half of its mission to return to the Bundesliga. In order to prepare for the big goal, HSV will play against well-known opponents in the upcoming winter training camp in Sotogrande, Spain. On Tuesday, the second division soccer club announced that the Hanseatic team will play against Swiss first division team FC Zurich on January 11 (1:30 p.m.).

Four days earlier, a test against PSV Eindhoven is scheduled. The Dutch top club will face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League in February.

The players start the soccer year with performance tests on Tuesday and Wednesday at Volkspark, which HSV hopes will be crowned with a return to the top flight in May. The trip to Spain is scheduled for Thursday. Coach Tim Walter's team will prepare for the second half of the season there until January 12.

The coming weeks will be a test for the coach. At the end of the first half of the season, the sporting management around sports director Jonas Boldt expressed their confidence in the coach after a mixed half of the season. However, various measures are to take effect from the start of training. Everyday routines are to be made "more performance-enhancing", according to a statement.

Above all, the repeatedly shaky defense and some weak away performances are cause for concern. In eight games at the Volksparkstadion, Hamburg had won seven matches, but only took ten points away from home. As a result, HSV slipped to third place in the table. After 17 match days, Hamburg are four points adrift of northern rivals Holstein Kiel in first place.

Coach Team HSV Squad HSV Schedule HSV Table 2nd Bundesliga Message about the test match opponent Message from the club about the preparation for the second half of the season

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de