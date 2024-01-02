Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfc zurichchampions leaguehamburger svsoccerhsvpsv eindhovenstart of trainingspain2. bundesligagermanyhamburgborussia dortmund

HSV starts the year with tests against first division teams in Spain

Performance tests, start of training and preparation in Spain: Hamburger SV is preparing for the second half of its mission to win promotion to the Bundesliga. Renowned test match opponents await in Spain.

 and  Viktoria Klein
2 min read
HSV started the new year with performance tests. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
HSV started the new year with performance tests. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Soccer - HSV starts the year with tests against first division teams in Spain

Hamburger SV has begun the second half of its mission to return to the Bundesliga. In order to prepare for the big goal, HSV will play against well-known opponents in the upcoming winter training camp in Sotogrande, Spain. On Tuesday, the second division soccer club announced that the Hanseatic team will play against Swiss first division team FC Zurich on January 11 (1:30 p.m.).

Four days earlier, a test against PSV Eindhoven is scheduled. The Dutch top club will face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League in February.

The players start the soccer year with performance tests on Tuesday and Wednesday at Volkspark, which HSV hopes will be crowned with a return to the top flight in May. The trip to Spain is scheduled for Thursday. Coach Tim Walter's team will prepare for the second half of the season there until January 12.

The coming weeks will be a test for the coach. At the end of the first half of the season, the sporting management around sports director Jonas Boldt expressed their confidence in the coach after a mixed half of the season. However, various measures are to take effect from the start of training. Everyday routines are to be made "more performance-enhancing", according to a statement.

Above all, the repeatedly shaky defense and some weak away performances are cause for concern. In eight games at the Volksparkstadion, Hamburg had won seven matches, but only took ten points away from home. As a result, HSV slipped to third place in the table. After 17 match days, Hamburg are four points adrift of northern rivals Holstein Kiel in first place.

Coach Team HSV Squad HSV Schedule HSV Table 2nd Bundesliga Message about the test match opponent Message from the club about the preparation for the second half of the season

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Emergency services of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) stand in front of a truck.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Particularly on the Hase and Hunte rivers

Especially in the areas of the rivers Hase and Hunte, the flood situation in Lower Saxony is threatening to worsen due to the predicted continuous rainfall. This is according to a situation report published by the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest